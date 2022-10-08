Australia v England: All you need to know guide

When does it start?

The old enemies face off again on Sunday night in Perth!

The three-match series is the perfect T20 World Cup preparation for these sides, both of whom will fancy their chances of taking home the silverware.

Australia are ranked sixth in the ICC rankings and won the last edition of the tournament, while England are ranked second and crashed out in the semi-finals of last year's Cup at the hands of New Zealand.

- October 9: First T20I, Perth, 7:10pm AEDT

- October 12: Second T20I, Canberra, 7:10pm AEDT

- October 14: Third T20I, Canberra, 7:10pm AEDT

How are the Aussies shaping up?

With only three T20 Internationals (and an unofficial warm-up against India) before they defend their title, world champions Australia appear to still be working out what their best line-up is to take into the tournament.

Captain Aaron Finch was a surprise demotion to No.4 in the first match against the West Indies as Cameron Green held his spot as opener.

However Green is not in the 15-player World Cup squad, meaning can't play at the tournament unless there is an injury, so a standout performance from the young allrounder in this series would be a bittersweet moment for the selectors.

"We're going to keep tinkering with things just to make sure we've got all bases covered heading into the World Cup," Finch said after his player-of-the-match performance in the first T20I against the West Indies.

The Aussies have effectively named two different squads for this series, one for the Perth leg and one for the Canberra leg.

QUICK SINGLE Aussies ring squad changes with World Cup in mind

Five World Cup winners in Adam Zampa, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitch Starc and Glenn Maxwell won't make the flight across the country to Perth and will instead rejoin the Australians when they return to the east coast for the Canberra matches.

It provides an opportunity for Kane Richardson and Ashton Agar, both of whom were 'managed' from the West Indies series, to impress as both have been starved of chances in the Australia XI of late.

Marcus Stoinis is expected to come back into the side as a side strain has robbed him of much-needed game time over the last few months. Mitch Marsh gets a chance to remind fans of his ability after being rested for the second T20I against the Windies on Friday.

Mitchell Swepson and Nathan Ellis will also be on hand in case they are needed to be called upon.

How can I watch or listen?

Like all men's white-ball internationals in the country, the series will be broadcast exclusively in Australia on Fox Sports and Kayo subscription services. Kayo offers a seven-day free trial for new subscribers, and you can sign up for that here.

For fans overseas, check out the broadcast info here.

QUICK SINGLE Where to watch Aussie T20s against Windies, England

Fans will also be able to listen to all the action via SEN and ABC, including audio streams from both radio broadcasters available on the CA Live app.

What about live scores, news and highlights?

Where else but cricket.com.au and the CA Live app for everything you'll need for before, during and after each T20I. As well as live scores, we'll have highlights of every key moment to go with reports, breaking news, analysis and interviews from our reporters throughout the tour.

You can also catch up on all the latest news via The Unplayable Podcast, where we will be joined by special guests to dissect all the talking points throughout the series. Listen and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts and anywhere else you get your pods.

Squads

Australia, first T20I: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner

Australia, second and third T20Is: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood. Standby players: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tymal Mills.

What's the latest with England?

England have made five changes to their T20 World Cup squad that fell in the semi-finals last year including a forced one with the horrific injury to Jonny Bairstow.

The fresh faces include Harry Brook, who played with the Hobart Hurricanes last year, Phil Salt, who represented the Adelaide Strikers for two seasons, and Alex Hales, who is Bairstow's injury replacement.

They have a new captain in Jos Buttler after Eoin Morgan's retirement in June and Ben Stokes will be featuring too after missing last year's Cup due to mental health reasons.

Mark Wood will spearhead the attack with the quick bowler registering a delivery at 156kph in the T20 series against Pakistan, the fastest ever ball recorded by an Englishman.

What's the head-to-head?

Australia and England have met 20 times in the 17-year history of men's T20Is, with the Aussies holding a slight 10-9 advantage, with one no result.

Their most recent encounter was in the group stage at last year's T20 World Cup, where England comprehensively won by eight wickets.

But Down Under it's a different story, with Australia holding a 7-1 record at home, with England's only win on these shores coming way back in 2011.

Form guide

Australia have blown out some cobwebs over the last couple of weeks, at times playing some very good T20 cricket in their 2-1 loss away to India and 2-0 win over West Indies at home. The World Champions' record is good since they lifted the trophy in Dubai almost 12 months ago, with 10 wins from 14 matches.

England scored a very impressive 4-3 series win over Pakistan in Pakistan after being 3-2 down. However their form before that was fairly patchy, in July they lost 2-1 to both India and South Africa at home.

Buy #AUSvENG T20 tickets here