Australia v England T20Is - Men

Australia v England: All you need to know guide

Get all the info you need ahead of Australia's three-match series with England, the final T20 series before the World Cup begins

Josh Schonafinger

8 October 2022, 08:00 AM AEST

@joshschon

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo