Five things we've learned from the T20 tri-series (so far)

Australia's World Cup defence won’t be easy

Australia never thought it would be, but their record across the last two years – winning 22 of 25 T20Is as well as the 2018 World Cup, all while being ranked No.1 by some margin – means expectations of Meg Lanning’s side are incredibly high.

It is early days and all three teams showed signs of rustiness after extended breaks, particularly in the field, but the competitiveness of all three matches at Manuka Oval is an early signal this will be a fiercely contested World Cup.

Australia will be pleased to be on the board after dropping Saturday’s game to England in a super over, but they know there is plenty of work to be done. Fortunately, they’ve got next weekend’s games at Junction Oval to do exactly that.

QUICK SINGLE Perry to the rescue after Australia's batting wobble

"I think I’m really excited about the next couple of games," Australia allrounder Ellyse Perry said following Sunday’s game.

"When you come together initially there’s always a bit of a teething period, even though we’ve been playing a lot of cricket.

"It’s great to have this series and the warm-up games … this is the perfect opportunity to work on things. You don’t want to peak too early, either.

"And just winning is important. It wasn’t an easy run chase and we didn’t make it look very pretty but getting across the line and getting two points on the board is just as important sometimes."

Perry good show steers Australia past India in Canberra

Wayward WBBL form lingers for key Aussie batters

Australia could not run down England’s 4-156 on Saturday, tying the match, and made tough work of India’s 9-103 in the second, albeit on a wearing pitch that was becoming increasingly difficult to bat on.

QUICK SINGLE England down Aussies in Super Over thriller

Rachael Haynes’ form remains a concern after she was dismissed for naught and nine this weekend. The vice-captain averaged 15.09 with a top score of 36 in Rebel WBBL|05, and since a standout ODI series against Sri Lanka in October that included her maiden international ton, she’s scored just one half-century, a 93-ball 53 for NSW in the Women’s National Cricket League.

At the top of the order, Alyssa Healy fell early in both matches, for nine and one, after an up-and-down WBBL that included a brilliant ton and one fifty amid a string of lower scores. The fact Healy barely made a misstep with the bat in close to two years was remarkable, though, and a leaner patch was always inevitable, so Australia will hope she gets it out of the way early here in the tri-series.

Aussie scramble to tie, before falling in Super Over

Will Australia's squad balance come back to bite them?

Australia’s top five of Healy, Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning, Perry and Haynes have been so dominant across the past two years, they last year made the decision to drop a batter (Elyse Villani) in order to fit another allrounder into the XI.

The logic was sound, with the batter at No.6 rarely called upon to face more than a handful of balls and with a cast of allrounders that includes the powerful Ashleigh Gardner – who at times is deployed in the top three – as well as Jess Jonassen, Erin Burns, Sophie Molineux, Nicola Carey and Annabel Sutherland.

But Australia have also not included any sort of back-up specialist batter in their World Cup squad, insisting their allrounders will instead be shifted up the order if one of the top five above is temporarily sidelined through injury.

That was put to the test on Sunday when captain Lanning missed due to back soreness, and with possibly the best option for a replacement, Burns, still recovering from knee surgery.

QUICK SINGLE Aussies take no chances with injured Lanning

Needing just 104 to win, Aussies got over the line by four wickets with seven balls to spare, but only Perry (49) and Gardner (22) reached double figures.

On Saturday, only Mooney looked comfortable as they chased England’s 156, and it took a brilliant rearguard from debutante Annabel Sutherland and Delissa Kimmince, who put on 40 from 18 balls, to tie the game.

Mooney anchors Australia’s run chase in tense finish

With some patchy early form among the batting group and Lanning’s back an ongoing concern – she has missed three internationals since October 2018 for the same reason – the abilities of Australia’s allrounders may continue to be put to the test.

Timely reminder of the home side's batting depth

Australia’s batting depth was on show in both matches, and those lower down the order who have rarely had a chance to bat in the green and gold of late will no doubt be better for the experience under pressure.

That’s no bad thing at this early stage of the campaign and it’s a timely reminder to their opponents that they can never count Australia out.

Debutante Sutherland lifts Australia into Super Over

"We bat deep, we’re blessed with the depth we’ve got and also the combination of lefts and rights," Perry said.

"It’s quite unique, I’ve never played in a side with so many lefthanders.

"Anyone on their day is capable of winning a game while playing a crucial role."

Tayla Vlaeminck looks ready to make the leap

Vlaeminck returned to the Australia XI for Sunday’s game against India and made an immediate impact with her pace.

Returning from an ACL strain, the Victorian bowled with serious speed, regularly hitting the 120kph mark to trouble the Indian batters and finished with career-best figures of 3-13.

India lose 5-4 in remarkable 10-ball burst

Her pace has always been regarded as a weapon – it is why she made her international debut aged 19 having never even played a Big Bash match – but is has also been one that comes with the risk of going the distance if she isn’t on target.

A breakout first WBBL season at the Hurricanes, which saw Vlaeminck play every game and bowl her full quota on most occasions – as well as handed responsibility in the power play – seems to have done the right-armer a world of good.

On Thursday, Lanning tipped Vlaeminck as someone she believes could be the breakout star of the World Cup – having been kept on her toes by her teammate in the nets all week – and she could well be on to something.

CommBank T20I tri-series

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (wk), Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

First T20I: India beat England by five wickets

Second T20I: England beat Australia in Super Over

Third T20I: Australia won by four wickets, Manuka Oval

Fourth T20I: February 7, India v England, Junction Oval

Fifth T20I: February 8, Australia v India

Sixth T20I: February 9, Australia v England

Final: February 12, Junction Oval

* All matches will be broadcast on the Seven Network and Fox Cricket, live stream on Kayo and the CA Live app or listen on ABC Grandstand

2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Warm-ups

February 15: Australia v West Indies, Allan Border Field

February 18: Australia v South Africa, Karen Rolton Oval

Tournament

February 21: Australia v India, Sydney Showgrounds

February 24: Australia v Sri Lanka, WACA Ground

February 27: Australia v Bangladesh, Manuka Oval

March 2: Australia v New Zealand, Junction Oval

March 5: Semi-final 1, SCG

March 5: Semi-final 2, SCG

March 8: Final, MCG

For a full list of all World Cup fixtures, click HERE

* All matches will be broadcast on Fox Cricket and Kayo, while Australia’s matches will also be broadcast on the Nine Network