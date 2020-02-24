Push for no-ball technology gathers momentum

South Africa speedster Lungi Ngidi has called for technology to be used to adjudicate no-balls in all international matches after a potentially game-changing decision went against the Proteas in Port Elizabeth.

Ngidi was called by the on-field official for over-stepping during the 16th over of South Africa's tense 12-run win over Australia in the second T20I, but replays showed some part of the fast bowler's foot had landed behind the line.

The International Cricket Council is trialling no-ball technology at the current Women's World Cup and will do so again for the men's tournament later in the year, but it's yet to be rolled out for all international cricket.

Ngidi said an incorrect call like the one at St George's Park could have been decisive.

"That obviously could change a whole game if it goes against you," he said.

"That's the way the game works; once the call is made, that's what's happening.

"With the technology, obviously that's something we'd love to come in. It makes the game fair for everyone."

The incorrect call on Sunday cost the Proteas an extra run and handed Australia a free hit, although the impact of the umpire error was lessened when an excellent Ngidi yorker on the free hit resulted in a dot ball.

The on-field officials at the current T20 World Cup in Australia have been instructed to no longer call no-balls when a bowler oversteps the front line, meaning they can focus their attention on the batter at the striker's end.

Instead, the third officials are monitoring the bowler's front foot via television and, if a bowler oversteps, instructs the on-field umpire to signal a no-ball.

Australia's assistant coach Andrew McDonald, who also has coaching roles in the Indian Premier League and The Hundred this year, said he would like to see this system used in all international games, provided the costs are affordable and realistic.

"In short, yes," he said. "I don't know the costs or what that looks like in terms of infrastructure around that.

"But it could have been a match-defining decision … (and) you don't want to talk about those sorts of things.

"But there's definitely the technology there and they're using it in the Women's World Cup at the moment and the IPL are going to introduce it. We'll see that over time.

"The umpires have a tough job out there. It was a fine margin, he saw what he saw at the time and called it as he saw it. That's what you expect from an umpire."

ICC's umpires and referees boss Adrian Griffith said last week that once the World Cup trials have finished, it will be up to the ICC's member nations to approve the technology for use in all internationals.

