Australia's FTP: Who, where and when until 2027

There's a lot of detail to absorb from the new Future Tours Program that lays out every nation's international commitments until mid-2027, so here we've tried to make it easier for Aussie fans to digest what their team is scheduled to be doing for the next few years.

There are separate FTP cycles for the men's and women's game - the women are already into their new FTP cycle which runs until January 2025, and while some series have been factored in beyond that, there's scope there for more to be added for Australia's all-conquering Commonwealth Games gold medallists.

The new men's program doesn't formally start until April next year, but below we have listed every scheduled Australian men's and women's match from now on to give fans a full picture of what's coming up on the calendar (spoiler: lots!)

QUICK SINGLE Expanded India series, more tours for Aussies in new FTP

We've included the ICC events, which are now an annual occurance for both men's and women's cricket, and which, along with the various domestic T20 leagues around the world, have created a squeeze on the calendar for bilateral cricket, forcing international fixtures into more condensed windows, particularly given most nations have the same peak period as the Australian summer.

You'll notice an IPL-sized hole in men's schedule annually from mid-March to the end of May, while England have cleared August for their Hundred tournament and CA have tried to tread a fine line to give the BBL as much clear air as possible in January as well as fulfil their obligations. This is particularly tricky in early 2027, when the away Border-Gavaskar Test tour to India will start mid-January with the Aussies returning to host Test cricket at home in March.

"With India that is the window they identified as their preferred, just as we identify our preferred as December-January," said CA's Head of Operations and Scheduling, Peter Roach. "We need to commit to reciprocating. It's different, but we also know it's still cricket season."

Of course, the FTP is subject to change. Adjustments to the make-up of series were being made right up until the document was published by the ICC, and there was plenty of movement from what was laid out in the previous document, even before the global pandemic hit. But as of right now, here's what's coming.

Australia Men

2022-23

August: Three ODIs v Zimbabwe (Townsville)

September: Three ODIs v NZ (Cairns). ✈ Three T20 tour of India (Mohali, Nagpur and Hyderabad)

October: Two T20s v West Indies (Gold Coast, Brisbane). Three T20s v England (Perth, Canberra)

October-November: T20 World Cup (Australia)

November: Three ODIs v England (Adelaide, Sydney, Melbourne)

December: Two Tests v West Indies (Perth, Adelaide)

December-January: Three Tests v South Africa (Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney)

✈ February-March: Four Test tour of India

2023-24

✈ June: World Test Championship final – Lord's (if qualified)

✈ June-July: Five Test Ashes tour of England

✈ September: Five ODIs and three T20s tour of South Africa. ✈ Three ODI tour of India

✈ October-November: ODI World Cup India

✈ November-December: Five T20 tour of India

December: Three Tests v Pakistan

January: Two Tests v West Indies

February: Three ODIs and three T20s v West Indies

✈ February-March: Two Tests and three T20s tour of NZ

2024-25

✈ June: T20 World Cup – USA/Windies

✈ August: Three T20s v Afghanistan (location TBC)

✈ August-September: Three ODIs, one T20 tour of Ireland

✈ September: Five ODIs and three T20s tour of England

November: Three ODIs and three T20s v Pakistan

December-January: Five-Test Border-Gavaskar series v India

✈ February: Two-Test tour of Sri Lanka

✈ February-March: ICC Champions Trophy (50-over) tournament in Pakistan

2025-26

✈ June: World Test Championship final – Lord's (if qualified)

✈ June-July: Two Tests, three ODI and three T20 tour of the West Indies

August: Three ODIs and three T20s against South Africa (To be played in northern Australia)

✈ October: Three T20 tour of New Zealand

October-November: Three ODIs and five T20s v India

December-January: Five-Test Ashes series against England

✈ February: Three T20s tour of Pakistan

✈ February-March: T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka

✈ March: Three ODIs tour of Pakistan

2026-27

✈ June: Three ODIs and three T20s tour of Bangladesh

August: One Test and three T20s v Afghanistan (northern Australia)

✈ September-October: Three Tests and three ODIs tour of South Africa

November-December: Three ODIs and five T20s v England

December-January: Three Tests v New Zealand

✈ January-February: Five-Test Border-Gavaskar Series tour of India

March: Two Tests v Bangladesh

***

Australia Women

2022-23

✈ December: Five T20s tour of India

January: Three ODIs* v Pakistan (Brisbane, Sydney) and three T20s v Pakistan (Sydney, Hobart, Canberra)

✈ February: T20 World Cup – South Africa

2023-24

✈ June-July: Multi-format Ashes series in England. One Test, three ODIs* and three T20s

✈ July: Three ODIs* tour of Ireland

September-October: Three ODIs* and three T20s v West Indies

✈ December-January: Multi-format series in India: one Test, three ODIs and three T20s

January-February: Multi-format series v South Africa: one Test, three ODIs* and three T20s

✈ March: three ODIs* and three T20s tour of Bangladesh

2024-25

✈ September-October: T20 World Cup – Bangladesh

December: Three ODIs* v India. ✈ Three ODIs* tour of New Zealand

January-February: Multi-format Ashes series against England. One Test, three ODIs and three T20s

✈ March: Three T20 tour of New Zealand

2025-26

✈ September-October: ODI World Cup – India

January-February: Multi-format series v India: one Test, three ODIs and three T20s

February-March: Commonwealth Games – Victoria

✈ indicates series played outside Australia

* indicates ICC Women's Championship ODIs