FTP in detail: When do the Aussie men play each country?

Australia's men will play against 11 nations from now until the end of the next Future Tours Program cycle in mid-2027, with a total of 49 Test matches, 52 one-day games and 63 T20 internationals scheduled.

Those figures include matches for the coming 2022-23 summer, but do not include matches in ICC events.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, India will be by far the most regular destination for the Australia men's team, with five separate bilateral away series scheduled.

But, outside of this year's men's T20 World Cup, Aussie fans and Indian expats will have to wait until the 2024-25 summer to see that team on our shores again, when they visit for what will be the first five-Test Border-Gavaskar series.

Australia will have a maximum of 89 days of international men's cricket against India in the new cycle – comprised of 14 Tests, six ODIs and 13 T20Is – the most they will face any nation, ahead of England (72).

South Africa, who Australia face in three Tests this summer, are the third most regular opponents, with a maximum 50 days scheduled until the end of the new cycle, with 11 one-day games – the equal most with England that Australia will play against any one nation.

The West Indies will visit Australia for Test series in back-to-back summers this season and next due to a quirk of the FTP scheduling, and the Aussies will take their whites to the Caribbean on a mid-2025 tour for what will be their first Test series there in a decade.

Bangladesh and Ireland will also host Australia in the new cycle, while Sri Lanka and Pakistan, who saw the Aussies earlier this year, will also see them visit again.

A two-Test series against Bangladesh in 2027 will see Australia play home Tests in March for the first time in 1979 in what will be a 48-year first, and will be Bangladesh's second Test series on Aussie soil after their first visitin a Top End Tour in July 2003.

Australia is also scheduled to meet Afghanistan twice – in 2024 the team will travel to play three T20s against the team, with that series likely to be held either in India or the UAE, and again in northern Australia in August 2026 for what will be an overdue first Test between the nations, as well as three more T20s.

Below you can see in detail Australia's scheduled fixtures against every nation until the end of the new FTP in April 2027.

Afghanistan

✈ August 2024: Three T20s away (venue TBC)

August 2026: One Test and three T20s (northern Australia)

Tests 1, ODIs 0, T20s 6

Bangladesh

✈ June 2026: Three ODIs and three T20s tour

March 2027: Two Tests

Tests 2, ODIs 3, T20s 3

England

October 2022: Three T20s (Perth, Canberra)

November 2022: Three ODIs (Adelaide, Sydney, Melbourne)

✈ June-July 2023: Five-Test Ashes tour

✈ September 2024: Five ODIs and three T20s tour

December-January 2025-26: Five-Test Ashes series

November-December 2026: three ODIs and five T20s v England

Tests 10, ODIs 11, T20s 11

India

✈ September 2022: Three T20 tour (Mohali, Nagpur and Hyderabad)

✈ February-March 2023: Four-Test Border-Gavaskar tour

✈ September 2023: Three ODI tour

✈ November-December 2023: Five T20 tour

December-January 2024-25: Five-Test Border-Gavaskar series

October-November 2025: Three ODIs and five T20s

✈ January-February 2027: Five-Test Border Gavaskar tour

Tests 14, ODIs 6, T20s 13

Ireland

✈ August-September 2024: Three ODIs, one T20

Tests 0, ODIs 3, T20s 1

New Zealand

September 2022: Three ODIs in Cairns

✈ February-March 2024: Two Tests and three T20 tour

✈ October 2025: Three T20 tour

December-January 2026-27: Three Tests

Tests 5, ODIs 3, T20s 6

Pakistan

December 2023: Three Tests

November 2024: Three ODIs and three T20s

✈ February 2026: Three T20s tour

✈ March 2026: Three ODI tour

Tests 3, ODIs 6, T20s 6

South Africa

December-January 2022-23: Three Tests (Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney)

✈ September 2023: Five ODIs and three T20s

August 2025: Three ODIs and three T20s (to be played in northern Australia)

✈ September-October 2026: Three Tests and three ODIs tour

Tests 6, ODIs 11, T20s 9

Sri Lanka

✈ February 2025: Two-Test tour

Tests 2, ODIs 0, T20s 0

West Indies

October 2022: Two T20s (Gold Coast, Brisbane)

December 2022: Two Tests (Perth, Adelaide)

January 2024: Two Tests

February 2024: Three ODIs and three T20s

✈ June-July 2025: Two Tests, three ODI and three T20s tour

Tests 6, ODIs 6, T20s 8

Zimbabwe

August 2022: Three ODIs in Townsville

Tests 0, ODIs 3, T20s 0

✈ indicates series played outside Australia