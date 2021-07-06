Full scorecard: Australia's intra-squad practice match

Full highlights of Australia's first intra-squad match

Australia I v Australia II

22-over a side practice match, Daren Sammy Stadium, St Lucia

The result: Australia II 5-193 (Christian 47, Henriques 36, Meredith 2-39) lost to Australia I 6-195 (Marsh 56, Turner 45no, Tye 2-35) by four wickets with two balls to spare

Australia I: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Mitch Marsh, Ashton Turner, Josh Philippe (wk), Mitch Starc, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis, Wes Agar, Riley Meredith

Australia II: Matthew Wade (c/wk), Alex Carey, Ben McDermott, Moises Henriques, Dan Christian, Mitchell Swepson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Josh Hazlewood, Tanveer Sangha

Christian impressed during his innings // cricket.com.au

AUSTRALIA II

A Carey c A Agar b Meredith 30 (22b, 3x4, 2x6)

M Wade (c & wk) lbw b A Agar 21 (12b, 3x4, 1x6)

B McDermott c Philippe b Marsh 21 (25b, 1x4)

M Henriques c Carey b Meredith 36 (27b, 2x4, 2x6)

D Christian lbw b W Agar 47 (31b, 3x4, 2x6)

B McDermott* not out 25 (11b, 2x6)

A Tye not out 4 (5b)

Did not bat: M Swepson, J Behrendorff, J Hazlewood, T Sangha

*B McDermott batted twice

Extras: 9 (2lb, 6wd, 1nb)

Total: 5-193 (22 overs)

FOW: 1-26 (Wade 3.1), 2-65 (Carey 7.6), 3-78 (McDermott 10.1), 4-132 (Henriques 16.4), 5-172 (Christian 20.3)

M Starc 4-0-39-0

A Agar 4-0-25-1

R Meredith 4-0-39-2

A Zampa 4-0-33-0

W Agar 2-0-24-1

M Marsh 2-0-9-1

N Ellis 2-0-22-0

Skipper Aaron Finch in St Lucia // cricket.com.au

AUSTRALIA I

A Finch (c) c McDermott b Tye 26 (23b, 3x4, 1x6)

A Agar b Hazlewood 6 (7b, 1x4)

M Marsh c Carey b Sangha 56 (28b, 4x4, 4x6)

J Philippe* (wk) c Henriques b Tye 39 (35b, 2x4, 1x6)

A Turner not out 45 (28b, 4x4, 1x6)

M Starc b Hazlewood 14 (7b, 1x4)

A Zampa not out 6 (2b, 1x4)

Did not bat: R Meredith, W Agar, N Ellis

*J Philippe batted twice

Extras: 3 (3lb)

Total: 6-195 (21.4 overs)

FOW: 1-33 (Agar 4.4), 2-39 (Finch 5.2), 3-81 (Philippe 11.6), 4-128 (Marsh 15.4), 5-165 (Philippe 19.3), 6-180 (Starc 20.5)

J Behrendorff 4-0-23-0

J Hazlewood 4-0-44-2

A Tye 3.4-0-35-2

M Swepson 4-0-28-0

D Christian 2-0-16-0

T Sangha 2-0-17-1

M Henriques 2-0-29-1

Swepson finished with 0-28 from his four overs // cricket.com.au

Qantas Tour of the West Indies 2021

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Dan Christian, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Nathan Ellils, Tanveer Sangha.

West Indies T20 squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (vc), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr

T20 series (all matches at the Daren Sammy Stadium, St Lucia)

First T20: July 10, 9.30am AEST (July 9, 7.30pm local)

Second T20: July 11, 9.30am AEST (July 10, 7.30pm local)

Third T20: July 13, 9.30am AEST (July 12, 7.30pm local)

Fourth T20: July 15, 9.30am AEST (July 14, 7.30pm local)

Fifth T20: July 17, 9.30am AEST (July 16, 7.30pm local)

ODI series (all matches at Kensington Oval, Barbados)

First ODI (D/N): July 21, 4.30am AEST (July 20, 2.30pm local)

Second ODI (D/N): July 23, 4.30am AEST (July 22, 2.30pm local)

Third ODI (D/N): July 25, 4.30am AEST (July 24, 2.30pm local)

* Details of five-match T20 tour of Bangladesh are yet to be announced by the Bangladesh Cricket Board. Tours are subject to agreement on bio-security arrangements and relevant government approvals.