A Wolf in whites: Wareham's big push for Baggy Green

Georgia Wareham has made the most of a winter spent at home, quietly toiling away with spin guru Craig Howard as she sets her sights on a prized Baggy Green.

Through the cold of Melbourne's winter – and its many lockdowns – the 22-year-old leg-spinner has been working closely with Howard, making small tweaks she hopes will take her bowling to another level.

Wareham had been set to join The Hundred in the United Kingdom this Australian winter but, like 10 other Australian teammates, she opted out of the competition when it became clear how close a two-week hard quarantine on return was to the start of the home international season, with the first ODI against India to be played on September 19.

Once that call was made, she was determined to make the most of the extended chance to train with former Victoria leg-spinner Howard, who has previously worked with South Australia and Adelaide Strikers, as well as intermittently with Test spinner Nathan Lyon, and mentored the country's young spinners at the National Cricket Centre in Brisbane.

"I'm working on a few technical things with my bowling and being able to work with Howie has been really good," Wareham, who confirmed she had re-signed with the Melbourne Renegades for a further three seasons, told cricket.com.au recently.

"I spent a bit of time working with him before the T20 World Cup, so having a bit more time to work with him this preseason (has been good), to change a few things technically and add a few things to my bowling.

"Getting better shape on the ball and putting a bit more spin on it has been a bit of a focus for me."

Wareham has become a mainstay of the world No.1 ranked side since breaking into the international scene in late 2018, playing in both the 2018 and 2020 T20 World Cup winning teams, but has yet to get her hands on a coveted Baggy Green.

Australia have played just one Test during that period, against England during the 2019 Ashes in the United Kingdom.

Wareham had been agonisingly close to achieving her dream there, as selectors left their final call on the make-up of the bowling attack until shortly before the toss on day one.

It has been a long wait for another opportunity, given the rarity of women's red-ball cricket, but the upcoming two-Test summer that will see Meg Lanning's team host India at the WACA in late September before the multi-format Ashes in January, will provide an extra chance.

"You grow up watching Test matches as a kid, I remember watching heaps of Tests and thinking it would be amazing to play," Wareham said.

"I was pretty disappointed not to be playing in that last Ashes Test and to finally get that opportunity to wear the Baggy Green would be incredible.

"I'm going do everything I can to put my hand up for a selection when that time comes."

Ensuring she is in peak physical condition has also been critical, given the demanding seven-month period ahead that begins against India on September 19 will culminate in the ODI World Cup in New Zealand; where if Australia makes the final, their long summer will end on April 3.

"It's going to be pretty full on, but our support staff are doing a really good job to make sure that we're going to be in the best position that we can be," Wareham said.

"What's really important for us is putting all the work in now so we can have our bodies in the best physical position come the start of the season to be able to maintain that high intensity effort over the summer."

Between the blockbuster series against India and England, Wareham will be plying her trade for the Renegades in WBBL|09, having signed a new deal that will keep her at the club for another three seasons.

She said it was a simple decision to remain with the team she's represented since WBBL|01 and is hoping for better fortunes this season after missing the second half of last year's campaign with a leg injury.

"It was a pretty easy decision, they've shown quite a bit of faith in me from the start and giving me that opportunity from the get go.

"The culture we've created at the Renegades has been really good and being around the girls for the last however many years, it would have been pretty hard to leave that group.

"We've got the opportunity to do something really special."

2021-22 Women's International Season

Commonwealth Bank Women's Series v India

Sep 19: First ODI, North Sydney Oval (D/N)

Sep 22: Second ODI, Junction Oval

Sep 24: Third ODI, Junction Oval

Sep 30 – Oct 3: Test match, WACA Ground (D/N)

Oct 7: First T20, North Sydney Oval

Oct 9: Second T20, North Sydney Oval

Oct 11: Third T20, North Sydney Oval

Commonwealth Bank Women's Ashes v England

Jan 27-30: Test match, Manuka Oval

Feb 4: First T20, North Sydney Oval

Feb 6: Second T20, North Sydney Oval

Feb 10: Third T20, Adelaide Oval

Feb 13: First ODI, Adelaide Oval

Feb 16: Second ODI, Junction Oval

Feb 19: Third ODI, Junction Oval