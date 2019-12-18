No doubt he'll be back: Finch tips Maxwell to find form

Labuschagne headlines inclusions for India ODIs

Australia limited overs captain Aaron Finch is confident Glenn Maxwell's ODI absence won't last long and says the door isn't shut for any of the players left out of the squad named for January's ODI tour of India.

Maxwell was among seven changes from the World Cup squad when Australia this week announced a 14-man squad announced for the three-match Qantas Tour of India in mid January

QUICK SINGLE New coach, fresh faces for ODI side to meet India

The 31-year-old failed to make a half-century in his past 10 one-day innings for Australia, with Finch suggesting Ashton Agar provided a better spin-bowling allrounder option for the Indian conditions.

Maxwell will make his playing return for the Melbourne Stars in Friday's KFC BBL clash with the Brisbane Heat on the Gold Coast after stepping away from the game in October for a mental health break.

Finch, who has not spoken to close friend and former housemate Maxwell since the selectors made their call, believes the Stars skipper will be back on the international scene in no time.

"Obviously he'll be disappointed, like everyone who missed out is but at the end of the day he just hasn't got the runs required of a top order player in one-day cricket recently," Finch said.

Maxwell opens up with inventive knock

"No doubt he'll be back. He's a gun. A three-dimensional player that can have such a huge impact.

"It's just a matter of time, he'll get some runs and be right back up there in the frame again."

QUICK SINGLE Big Bash implications from Australia's ODI squad

Selectors have chosen in-form Marnus Labuschagne for a potential ODI debut, while Sean Abbott, Josh Hazlewood, Ashton Agar and Ashton Turner have all been picked.

"If you look at the squad we had in India and the UAE before the World cup it (the January touring party) is not too dissimilar to that," Finch added.

"The addition of Ashton Agar as an allrounder as opposed to a medium pace allrounder (is the change).

'I went at him': Maxwell, Richardson reflect on epic WACA duel

"It's going in the direction we want to go over the next 3.5 years to the next (50-over) World Cup. And while you don't look that far ahead right now, still have one eye on the planning towards it and build towards there."

Finch's new Melbourne Renegades teammate Shaun Marsh and off-spinner Nathan Lyon are both out having toured England earlier this year while Nathan Coulter-Nile has been dropped and Jason Behrendorff is injured.

Finch says the door isn't closed on Lyon, who has made just 29 ODI appearances since debuting in 2012, but selectors were keen to try Agar as a spin-bowling allrounder for the upcoming tour.

Langer discusses Test replacements, India ODI squad

"(Lyon) can still play a future part. We saw the way he bowled in the World Cup when he got his opportunity," Finch said.

"Just probably a change in our approach to the spinning allrounder in Agar as opposed to the medium-pace allrounder, that's probably where someone had to drop out and unfortunately that was Nath.

"At the end of the day it still comes down to picking the best side to win. Probably a slightly different structure to how we did it last time but still very happy with how it looks."

Australia Qantas ODI Tour of India 2020

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc), Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa

India squad: TBC

First ODI: January 14, Mumbai (D/N) (Fox & Kayo)

Second ODI: January 17, Rajkot (D/N) (Fox & Kayo)

Third ODI: January 19, Bengaluru (D/N) (Fox & Kayo)