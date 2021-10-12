'Disgusting': Maxwell's IPL ends on a sour note

Glenn Maxwell's remarkable Indian Premier League campaign has ended on a sour note, with both him and Australian teammate Dan Christian calling out "absolutely disgusting" social media abuse following the Royal Challengers Bangalore's elimination overnight (AEDT).

In Virat Kohli's final game as the franchise's captain, RCB were knocked out by the Kolkata Knight Riders as player-of-the-match Sunil Narine beguiled the star-laden top order in removing the golden trio of Kohli, Maxwell and AB de Villiers.

The loss prompted a wave of abuse from upset Bangalore fans which Maxwell, who was out for fewer than 40 for the first time in his past six innings in the four-wicket defeat, decried in a series of impassioned social media posts.

"Some of the garbage that has been following on social media is absolutely disgusting!" he wrote.

"We are human beings who are giving our best each and every day. Try being a decent person maybe instead of spreading abuse.

"Thank you to the REAL fans that shared love and appreciation for the players giving their all! Unfortunately there is some horrible people out there that make social media a horrible place to be. It is unacceptable!!! Please don’t be like them."

Christian, who made nine from eight deliveries and conceded 29 from 10 balls with the ball, revealed his partner's Instagram page had been targeted.

"I didn't have a great game tonight, but that's sport," he wrote. "However please leave her out of it."

Both players will now join Australia's squad for the World Cup (Christian as a reserve to the main squad) with Maxwell shaping as arguably the side's most important player following an outstanding IPL campaign.

The right-hander made 290 runs at an average of 41.43 and, more importantly, a strike-rate of 143.56 during the second part of the IPL on UAE pitches that have been considerably less conducive to run scoring than during the initial stage of the tournament.

Maxwell has hit 290 runs at a strike-rate of 143.56 in the second part of the IPL // BCCI/IPL

Statistician Ric Finlay noted before the finals that the league-wide strike-rate in the second leg was down from 140.17 to 125.62.

The fact Maxwell is coming off three consecutive half-centuries – two of them unbeaten and all of them in RCB victories – in Dubai where three of Australia's five group-stage games as well as the World Cup final will be played is a promising sign for Aaron Finch's men.

The 32-year-old is the only Australian batter who has been a regular for his IPL side in recent weeks, with Steve Smith, David Warner, Marcus Stoinis all in and out of their respective teams' XIs.

Bangalore had made Maxwell a top priority at this year's IPL auction, splashing out A$2.52 million (INR 135m) to make him the highest paid Australian after Pat Cummins, due largely to his high strike-rate during the middle overs.

"The reason why we like him is because overs 7-15 is when he's most dangerous," RCB coach Mike Hesson said in an auction planning meeting posted online by the club.

He was used mostly in the No.4 spot for RCB but never came in before the end of the six-over Powerplay and was therefore sometimes shuffled further down the order.

With Mitch Marsh looking set to hold the No.3 position that he thrived in for Australia during their winter tours of the West Indies and Bangladesh, Maxwell could assume a similar role at the World Cup to the one he had with RCB.

But Marsh flagged this week that Australia's middle order may fluctuate depending on game situations.

"I think the beauty of our squad is that, from three to six or even seven, all of us can float and it will be just be a matter of game situation and who we think is best to go in next … it's about being adaptable," Marsh said Monday.

