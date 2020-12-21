Premier Cricket

Harris hits two tons in two days to lift QLD Premier trophy

Back-to-back centuries for Grace Harris helps Western Suburbs to premiership, Schutt's club side Sturt victorious in SA Premier T20 competition

Emily Collin

21 December 2020, 10:02 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo