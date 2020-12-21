Harris hits two tons in two days to lift QLD Premier trophy

Queensland Premier Cricket – Katherine Raymont Shield

Explosive Brisbane Heat allrounder Grace Harris had a weekend of finals Premier Cricket to remember, scoring two centuries across two days for Western Suburbs to lift the Katherine Raymont Shield, the trophy for the premier T20 women’s competition in Queensland.

Semi Final: 144 (64) & 1/32 (4) ✅ Grand Final: 136 (71) & 3/9 (4) ✅ How's Grace Harris' form?! Her two match winning knocks assisting her @WSDCC side claim the Queensland Premier Cricket T20 Final! pic.twitter.com/6cLJCwEg8B December 21, 2020

The first of Harris’ hundreds came on Saturday in the semi-final against Beth Mooney’s Sandgate-Redcliffe. Wests, sent into bat by Mooney’s team, piled on 5-223 in the first innings thanks to a 212-run partnership between openers Harris (144 from 64) and Annie Wickman (68 from 50).

Harris’ knock featured 11 fours and a staggering 12 sixes.

In reply to the mammoth 233 set by Wests, Beth Mooney, the top-ranked T20 batter in the world, scored an impressive 121 from 59 but it wasn’t quite enough, with Sandgate-Redcliffe falling short by 28 runs to send the Wests into Sunday’s decider.

View the full scorecard for the semi-final here

Harris was on song once again in the Grand Final against Gold Coast team bolstered by Brisbane Heat stars Georgia Redmayne and Delissa Kimmince.

Picking up exactly where she left off, Harris struck a blazing 136 from 71, featuring 22 boundaries, to set up a comprehensive 98-run victory for Wests.

Western Suburbs celebrate winning the Katherine Raymont Shield

View the full scorecard for the final here

In reply to Wests’ imposing total of 3-210, Redmayne started strongly with a 25-ball half century but was dismissed by Sippel on 50.

Once again it was Harris doing the damage for Wests, the allrounder taking 3-9 from her four overs, tearing through the Gold Coast middle order and reducing them to 9-112 from 20 overs, 98 runs short of the target.

SACA Premier Cricket – Statewide Super Women’s 1st Grade T20

Down in South Australia, there were similarly plenty of WBBL stars in action for the finals weekend of the SACA Premier T20 women’s competition.

Australia spearhead Megan Schutt celebrated a Grand Final victory with her Premier club side Sturt, who stormed to a 35-run victory against Tegan McPharlin’s Northern Districts.

View the full scorecard here

Electing to bat first in the decider played under lights at Karen Rolton Oval, Sturt lost opener Annie O’Neil for a duck in the first over after she was caught behind off Strikers pace sensation Darcie Brown.

Sturt No.3 Josie Dooley then joined Emma de Broughe in the middle at Karen Rolton Oval where the two put on a 135-run partnership to set the foundation for a total of 5-152.

Josie Dooley top-scored in the final with a knock of 74 from 60 that featured nine fours and a single six.

Northern Districts could only manage 117 in reply after an impressive bowling performance from Sturt, headlined by Bailey Vogt (3-14), Abbie Cawse (2-26) and Alex Price (2-31).