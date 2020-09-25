All you need to know: Australia v New Zealand

Cricket’s back?!

Finally! The reigning T20 World Cup champions are returning to the field for the first time since taking out the trophy in front of 86,174 people at the MCG on March 8, with Australia to meet New Zealand in three T20Is and three ODIs.

The series is being played in a Brisbane hub, with all six matches to be held at Albion's Allan Border Field.

The Commonwealth Bank T20 and ODI series also marks the resumption of international cricket in this country after COVID-19 lockdowns prematurely ended the men’s ODI series between the same nations back in March.

The world champs putting in work ahead of their return to action this weekend 💪 First #AUSvNZ T20 at 1:50pm AEST on Saturday! pic.twitter.com/hYeB6FKqia September 23, 2020

What is the schedule?

September 26: First T20, 1.50pm AEST

September 27: Second T20, 1.45pm AEST

September 30: Third T20, 1.45pm AEST

October 3: First ODI, 10.10am AEST

October 5: Second ODI, 10.10am AEST (11.10am AEDT)

October 7: Third ODI, 10.10am AEST (11.10am AEDT)

How can I watch?

If you're not one of the lucky fans in Brisbane who have secured a ticket, the next best thing is settling in on the couch to watch the action. Every ball of the series will be broadcast live on the Seven Network and Fox Sports. Not near a TV? Don't worry, head to the Cricket Australia Live app to sign up and stream via Kayo Sports.

And if you prefer to listen to your cricket, tune in to ABC Grandstand's coverage.

Hair we go! Molineux gives Lanning a fresh 'do in the hub

Can I attend?

For those in Queensland, the good news is a limited number of fans are able to attend the matches. That news was so well received that tickets sold out within days, however a small number extra tickets have now been released.

There is a limit of six tickets per customer, and there will be no box office sales at the match. Only mobile tickets will be available, and when you buy a ticket, Cricket Australia will keep your details for COVID-19 contact-tracing purposes. Tickets are $15 (children under 15 free in conjunction with paid admission) but for those keen to see more of the action, a three-match ticket for each format is $37, and a six-match ticket for the full series is $72.

How else can I follow?

If you can't tune in live, or simply want to relive the action again and again – never fear!

You’ll be able to catch up on all the highlights on cricket.com.au and the Cricket Australia Live app, while our crew on the ground will bring you will the latest news and video.

For all the latest updates and behind-the-scenes action, be sure to follow @cricketcomau and the @AusWomenCricket social channels.

Alyssa Healy in the Brisbane nets // cricket.com.au

What's the team news?

Australia named all 15 members of their T20 World Cup winning squad including Ellyse Perry, whose involvement in the series is still under a cloud as she continues to rehabilitate her injured hamstring.

Up-and-coming pace bowler Maitlan Brown is in line for an international debut as one of three fresh faces included in the bumper 18-player squad, alongside pace-bowling allrounder Tahlia McGrath and another quick in Belinda Vakarewa.

QUICK SINGLE Sutherland storm set to hit this summer, says Lanning

Former New Zealand captain Amy Satterthwaite is making her international return after missing the World Cup while on maternity leave after giving birth to her first child with wife and teammate Lea Tahuhu.

She is one of five new faces to the group that contested the ICC tournament earlier this year, alongside pace bowler Hannah Rowe, allrounder Jess Watkin and wicketkeeper-bat Natalie Dodd who have earned recalls, and leg-spinner Deanna Doughty who is in line for an international debut.

However, New Zealand will be without off-spinners Leigh Kasperek and Anna Peterson.

Australia: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Belinda Vakarewa

New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Natalie Dodd, Deanna Doughty, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jenson, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Hannah Rowe, Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Watkin

Perry continues rehab as Aussies prepare for NZ

How's the form?

After a prolonged break from playing as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Australia and New Zealand tuned up with an entertaining 40-over affair in Brisbane on Thursday, with the hosts emerging 11-run winners off the back of standout performances from Sophie Molineux and Beth Mooney.

Molineux particularly had a day out at Allan Border Field, the allrounder hitting a fine 57 from 60 balls before taking 5-29 with her left-arm finger spin.

Left-handers Rachael Haynes (54) and Mooney (80) laid the foundation for an impressive 8-247.

In response, Sophie Devine (89) teamed up with new mum Amy Satterthwaite (48) to begin piloting their side towards the target, however key wickets from the spin of Molineux, Georgia Wareham and Molly Strano tilted the game back in Australia's favour.

Mooney, Molineux star as Australia claim warm-up win

Players to watch

Sophie Molineux is determined to make her mark on this summer after playing just seven of Australia's last 33 matches since the start of 2019 due to a series of injuries, and her performance in the warm-up match was an ominous sign.

An impact player in T20Is, Molineux has not played an ODI since late 2018 - but it is worth remembering that from the three one-dayers she has played, she has an average of 6.5 and an economy rate of 1.5.

Annabel Sutherland has enjoyed her first full preseason since graduating from high school and is fitter and stronger than ever before. Already her form in the nets has caught the eye of captain Meg Lanning and wicketkeeper-bat Alyssa Healy, who are both tipping the teenager to take her game to another level this summer.

For New Zealand, Amy Satterthwaite will play her first match for New Zealand since early 2019 and her inclusion is a serious boost of talent and experience. She will be particularly crucial in the ODIs, where she averages almost 40 and has struck six hundreds.

With the ball, teenage leg-spinner Amelia Kerr has a reputation as one of the game's most dynamic players and her wrong'un could well be the key to stopping Australia's star-studded batting line-up.

Heat teen's awesome over on WBBL debut

What’s at stake?

Australia will be determined to continue their recent dominance over New Zealand, who they last lost to in early 2017.

Australia have claimed six ODI and five T20Is on the bounce against the White Ferns, while they have held the Rose Bowl Trophy – the silverware awarded for one-day series between the teams – since 2000.

They have also won 18 ODIs in a row and have a chance to equal the world record of 21 consecutive ODI wins achieved by Ricky Ponting’s team of 2003.

New Zealand are desperate to snap that streak, particularly after their nail-biting four-run defeat to Australia during the T20 World Cup earlier this year, a loss that denied them a spot in the semi-finals.

Australia have held the Rose Bowl since 2000 // Getty

What safety measures will be in place?

A limited number of fans will be admitted to Allan Border Field, with the maximum attendance determined by current QLD Health and Government guidelines which caps the attendance at 50 per cent of the venue's capacity.

The ground will be split into six zones with fans only allowed to sit in the section specified on their ticket.

Other tips for attending include:

Stay home if you are feeling unwell

Keeping a couple of cricket bat lengths (1.5m) away from others, particularly those not in your social group

All payments at the venue are contactless

Unfortunately, unlike previous matches, there will be no high fives, autographs or photos permitted with players this time around

More info about attending the matches can be found HERE.