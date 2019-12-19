KFC BBL|09

Stars pluck Steyn sub from Tasmania Premier cricket

Unheralded Pakistan seamer Haris Rauf a last-minute call-up for a shock BBL debut after South African star arrives injured

Dave Middleton

19 December 2019, 03:08 PM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2019 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo