WBBL preview: Lee and Villani reunite in purple

Hobart Hurricanes could well boast the longest batting line-up in the WBBL after an extremely busy off-season on the signing front.

Former Melbourne Star Elyse Villani and South Africa’s Lizelle Lee, who at one point opened the batting together at Melbourne Stars, could be the key to solving the top-order issue that has plagued the Hurricanes in recent seasons, while pace-bowling allrounder Heather Graham is a very handy addition, as is local keeper-batter Emma Manix-Geeves.

They join Nicola Carey, Mignon du Preez, Rachel Trenaman and Naomi Stalenberg in what is a talent-laden pool of batting talent for new interim coach Dan Marsh, who has taken over after Salliann Beams took on a new role at Cricket Tasmania’s general manager of high performance, to work with.

"I think we've put together a really nice list," Carey told cricket.com.au.

"You look at areas that you want to improve on from the season before and I think we've added to the list that we had.

"We've added a little bit of depth to our batting lineup which is really nice, and I think our bowling line-up is really well balanced as well so I'm really looking forward to the season."

The return of Tayla Vlaeminck to the Renegades and the departure of Belinda Vakarewa are both blows to the pace stocks, and while the club had signed Issy Wong, she was a late withdrawal from the tournament with England eager to manage her workloads after a busy home season.

WBBL|07 result: Sixth (5 wins, 8 losses, 1 no result)

Coach: Dan Marsh (new)

Overseas players signed: 3 of 3

Big name recruits add firepower to Canes

WBBL|08 squad: Elyse Villani (c), Nicola Carey (CA contracted), Lizelle Lee (SA), Mignon du Preez (SA), Hayley Jensen (NZ), Julia Cavanough, Maisy Gibson, Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Emma Manix-Geeves, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman

In: Elyse Villani (Stars), Heather Graham (Scorchers), Hayley Silver-Holmes (Sixers), Emma Manix-Geeves, Lizelle Lee, Hayley Jensen, Julia Cavanough

Out: Tayla Vlaeminck (Renegades), Sasha Moloney (Stars), Angela Genford (Sixers), Belinda Vakarewa, Rachel Priest, Richa Ghosh, Chloe Rafferty, Emma Thompson

Possible best XI: Villani (c), Lee, Trenaman, du Preez, Carey, Stalenberg, Graham, Manix-Geeves (wk), Jensen, Smith, Strano

Six to finish! Villani scores first WBBL ton

Key player: Elyse Villani. One of the most prolific run scorers in WBBL history, Villani makes the move from the Stars and also takes on the captaincy. With the top-order being the key issue for the Hurricanes in recent years, the club will be looking to her to lead what is an imposing batting line-up in WBBL|08.

The imports: Lizelle Lee finally arrives in purple, having pulled out of last season due to the arrival of her first child, while fellow South Africa Mignon du Preez returns. Issy Wong had been poised to take the final overseas slot but was pulled out as a precautionary measure by the ECB, and New Zealand pacer Hayley Jensen takes her place.

The cult hero: Molly Strano is a beloved character in the WBBL, and also its all-time leading wicket-taker with 119 scalps to her name. The off-spinner brings plenty of energy, on and off the field.

Amy Smith's WBBL wickets ... so far

The future star: Amy Smith will celebrate her 18th birthday during this tournament, but is remarkably entering her third WBBL season. The leg-spinner will only keep improving, and is poised to play a major role for Australia’s Under-19 team at their inaugural World Cup early next year.

The challenge: The Hurricanes have been proactive this off-season to address some of their weaknesses from WBBL|07. But with seven new players, a new captain and a new coach, the race is on to gel quickly when the tournament begins.

Fixtures

October 14 v Thunder, Blacktown International Sportspark

October 17 v Scorchers, Blacktown International Sportspark

October 28 v Thunder, Blacktown International Sportspark

October 23 v Scorchers, WACA Ground, Perth

October 29 v Sixers, Eastern Oval, Ballarat

November 3 v Renegades, Blundstone Arena, Hobart

November 6 v Heat, Blundstone Arena, Hobart

November 7 v Renegades, Blundstone Arena, Hobart

November 11 v Strikers, Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

November 12 v Heat, Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

November 15 v Stars, Latrobe Recreation Ground

November 16 v Stars, Latrobe Recreation Ground

November 18 v Strikers, North Sydney Oval

November 20 v Sixrs, North Sydney Oval

