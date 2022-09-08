Weber WBBL|08

Quicks Ferling, Prestwidge find new homes for WBBL|08

Holly Ferling will play for her fourth WBBL club this summer after signing with the reigning champions, while Georgia Prestwidge will wear red after departing Brisbane Heat

Laura Jolly

8 September 2022, 01:26 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo