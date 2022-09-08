Quicks Ferling, Prestwidge find new homes for WBBL|08

Two prolific Big Bash fast bowlers are on the move, finding new homes for the upcoming Weber WBBL season.

Former Australia quick Holly Ferling has departed Melbourne Renegades and signed a one-year deal with Perth Scorchers, while the Renegades have secured the services of Georgia Prestwidge from Brisbane Heat.

Ferling joins Perth having previously represented the Heat, Melbourne Stars and most recently the Renegades, where she spent WBBL|07.

The 26-year-old, who moved from Queensland to the ACT Meteors during the off-season, played 34 games for Australia across all three formats between 2013 and 2016, making her international debut aged 17.

She joins two other former Queenslanders at the club - Beth Mooney and Lilly Mills.

"I am absolutely pumped," Ferling said. "I’m so grateful for the opportunity to head west.

"The Scorchers are a club I’ve admired from afar for quite some time with the way they carry themselves and go about the contest.

"I hope I can be another bowling option for an already dominant Scorchers attack, whether it’s in the Powerplay or through the middle.

"I love the pace and bounce of the WACA Ground and have some amazing memories playing there over my career.

"I’ve been fortunate to play alongside Kingy (Alana King), Moons (Mooney) and Lil (Mills) in other teams across the WBBL and WNCL, and I’ve heard nothing but amazing things about the team from them all."

The Scorchers have four local player spots to fill ahead of their WBBL title defence.

Meanwhile the Renegades have added another new fast bowler to their pace stocks in Prestwidge, who has signed a two-year deal after six seasons at the Heat.

"When I made the decision, it just felt right. I felt like it was the right time in my career for a change of scenery and to test my cricket in a new environment," Prestwidge, whose brother Jack played for the Renegades last summer, said.

"I’m a competitive person and I think the type of cricket the Renegades play will really suit my game. I’ll be trying to bowl at good pace, hit some sixes and I love fielding – so I’ll be bringing plenty of energy out there."

Prestwidge’s signing follows the recruitment of fellow fast bowlers Tayla Vlaeminck – who will miss the season through injury – and Sarah Coyte, both on two-year deals, while the Renegades have also signed South Africa speedster Shabnim Ismail for WBBL|08.

"Georgia’s been a player of interest to us for a little while now, and we’re delighted to have her joining the Renegades for the next two seasons," Melbourne Renegades General Manager, James Rosengarten, said.

"We’ve looked to strengthen our pace bowling stocks this off-season and Georgia definitely helps in that department."

Prestwidge’s signing leaves one primary list spot open for WBBL|08, with two replacement player positions available to cover Vlaeminck and Georgia Wareham as they continue their recovery from injuries.

Melbourne Renegades WBBL|08 squad (so far): Sophie Molineux (c), Tayla Vlaeminck*, Georgia Wareham*, Shabnim Ismail (SA), Harmanpreet Kaur (Ind), Hayley Matthews (WI), Sarah Coyte, Josie Dooley, Ellie Falconer, Ella Hayward, Carly Leeson, Rhiann O’Donnell, Georgia Prestwidge, Courtney Webb

Perth Scorchers WBBL|08 squad (so far): Sophie Devine (NZ)(c), Alana King*, Beth Mooney*, Maddy Green (NZ), Marizanne Kapp (SA), Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Holly Ferling, Lilly Mills, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo

