Last Bell: Five-time Ashes winner announces retirement

The last remaining active player from the 2005 Ashes has hung up his boots, with Ian Bell confirming his 22-year first-class career will come to a close at the end of the English season.

Bell, a five-time Ashes winner and owner of one of the most elegant cover drives of the modern era, has confirmed he will retire at the conclusion of Warwickshire's 2020 county season.

It’s true when they say you know when the time’s right, and unfortunately, my time is now. It’s been a pleasure. Thank you. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🐻 pic.twitter.com/u7Altf9qpT September 5, 2020

The 38-year-old had previously signed on with the club for the 2021 season but has struggled with the bat during this northern summer and admitted, "It's true when they say you know when the time's right, and unfortunately, my time is now."

"While my hunger and enthusiasm for the sport that I love remain as strong as ever, my body simply can't keep up with the demands of the game to the standard of which I expect of myself," he said in a statement.

What a champion 🙌 What a career 🏏 What a cover drive 😍 Congrats @Ian_Bell September 5, 2020

A prodigious teenage talent, Bell played his first game for Warwickshire in 1999 and then for England in 2004 before making his Ashes debut the following year as he helped the hosts prevail in one of the most memorable chapters of the rivalry.

Bell was dubbed 'The Shermanator' (a reference to a character in the American Pie film series) by Shane Warne during the 2006-07 whitewash but the end of Australia's glory years gave way to his finest Ashes contributions.

From the Vault: Bell strikes at the SCG

The right-hander struck his first ton on Australian soil, at the SCG, during their successful 2010-11 tour before plundering three centuries in five Tests on home soil in their ensuing 2013 triumph.

After another sweep down under in '13-14, Bell in 2015 became one of just three Englishman since 1900 to win five Ashes series. He finished with a Test average of 42.69 and 22 Test hundreds.

In addition to playing 169 limited-overs games for England, Bell also won a Big Bash title with the Perth Scorchers in 2017 alongside former Test tormentor Mitchell Johnson.

Bell (right) won the BBL06 title with the Scorchers // Getty

He won six trophies across all formats for Warwickshire, where he was born.

"It's been an absolute privilege and honour to fulfil my boyhood dream of playing for both England and Warwickshire," added Bell.

"As a child, to play just once for either would have been enough for me, but to do so for the past 22 years is more than I could have ever wished for.

"To have spent my entire career and won trophies with my boyhood club is something both myself and my family are enormously proud of.

"To everyone associated with the club; the staff, players, fans and anyone I've worked with during this time: thank you."