Stokes, Cummins win top ICC awards

Marnus Labuschagne also recognised for his incredible 2019 as five Aussies make men's Test team of the year

Dave Middleton

15 January 2020, 04:51 PM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo