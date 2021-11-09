Boland bowls his way into the Ashes conversation

When Scott Boland was contacted by national selector George Bailey a couple of months back, the message he received was a simple one.

“He said: ‘Just keep taking wickets’,” Boland recalled.

And that’s exactly what the Victorian quick has done in his side’s two Marsh Sheffield Shield matches this year, collecting 15 scalps at an average of just over 10.

On Monday, he bowled Victoria to victory over a determined NSW outfit at the MCG with five second-innings wickets, including the final two in the last session of the final day.

Boland five bowls Vics to victory

His skipper, Peter Handscomb, is among those leading the calls for Boland to be included in Australia’s extended group of Ashes hopefuls who will face off in an intra-squad practice match a week before the first Test at the Gabba.

“It’s incredible bowling, his figures speak for themselves,” Handscomb said after Victoria clinched their second straight Shield victory over the Blues.

“He’s been doing this for five, six years, it’s nothing new. He comes out here today, he breaks the game open and then wins it for us in the last hour.

“I reckon that’s a great audition for him. I’d love to see him have a crack at that next level, he’s been ready for it for a couple of years.”

In the past five seasons, since the start of the 2017-18 Shield season, Boland has taken 147 wickets for Victoria, the second-most in the competition behind Tasmania’s Jackson Bird.

Victoria and Australia great Merv Hughes said in commentary during the recent Shield match at the MCG that Peter Siddle’s move to Tasmania at the start of the 2020-21 season had allowed Boland to emerge out of the shadows an into the minds of selectors.

“He’s been in the shadows, (behind Chris) Tremain, Siddle, (James) Pattinson, for a long time and now he’s coming into his own,” Hughes said.

“He’s developed into a very reliable, experienced and a bloody good bowler.”

Since the start of last season when Siddle made the move across Bass Strait, and Tremain left for NSW, Boland has consolidated the opening bowler spot for Victoria and now averages 22 overs per Shield innings, compared to just under 18 in the three seasons prior.

Vics win again despite gritty Blues digging in

Boland himself said he feels like he is “thereabouts” if a Test spot opens up during the Ashes.

“I think I’d be there, thereabouts, but it’s not up to me,” the paceman said.

“It would be very nice to be recognised like that. All I can do is keep doing what I’ve been doing for the last few years and if the opportunity comes, I’ll be really happy.

“I wouldn’t say it’s in the back of my mind, I know there’s so many good fast bowlers around that it’s going to be hard for me to get a crack.

“The ball is coming out nice, I feel in pretty good rhythm. We played six practice games, so everyone was ready to go.”

Vodafone Men's Ashes v England

Tour Matches

Nov 23-25: England v England Lions, Brisbane

Nov 30 – Dec 3: England v England Lions, Brisbane

Dec 1-3: Australian intra-squad match, Brisbane

Dec 9-12: Australia A v England Lions, Brisbane

Tests

First Test: December 8-12, The Gabba

Second Test: December 16-20, Adelaide Oval

Third Test: December 26-30, MCG

Fourth Test: January 5-9, SCG

Fifth Test: January 14-18, Perth Stadium