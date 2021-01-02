Vodafone Test Series v India

Five Indian players isolating as CA, BCCI launch investigation

Potential breach of COVID-19 protocols being investigated after footage emerged of Indian players purportedly eating at indoor venue in Melbourne

AAP & Cricket Network

2 January 2021, 09:50 PM AEST

