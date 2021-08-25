CommBank Series v India - ODIs

India name squad as tour schedule remains unclear

Cricket Australia continuing to negotiate with government authorities about the schedule for the upcoming matches between Australia and India

cricket.com.au

25 August 2021, 10:28 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo