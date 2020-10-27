Injured Rohit, Ishant left out, Pant dropped by India

Injury forces India to leave two of their best behind for Australia tour while Rishabh Pant is a shock omission from India's white-ball squads for their tour of Australia

Reuters

27 October 2020, 06:52 AM AEST

