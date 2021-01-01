Vodafone Test Series v India

India set to make changes for third Test

The return of Rohit Sharma and injury to Umesh Yadav could lead to a handful of changes to India's XI for the third Test in Sydney

Cricket Network

1 January 2021, 07:57 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo