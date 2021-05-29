IPL 2021

Confirmed: Remaining IPL matches to be played in UAE

The IPL will resume in September in the UAE, while the BCCI has requested more time for a final decision on where to host the T20 World Cup

Cricket Network

29 May 2021, 07:16 PM AEST

