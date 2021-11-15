Marsh to miss start of BBL, Neser on track for Ashes

The Melbourne Renegades Big Bash hopes have been dealt a significant blow with star batter Shaun Marsh set to miss the start of the season through injury.

The 38-year-old veteran strained his left calf while running between the wickets during Western Australia’s Marsh Sheffield Shield victory at the Gabba last week.

Marsh hobbled from the field and was forced to retire hurt late on day one of the clash against Queensland but returned to the crease with a runner the following day after the fall of the ninth wicket as WA looked to build a first-innings lead.

He was able to add four more runs to take his total to 10 not out before he was left stranded when no.11 Lance Morris succumbed to Jack Wildermuth.

WA Cricket head physio Nick Jones told cricket.com.au on Monday that Marsh was set for an extended stint on the sidelines.

“Shaun Marsh has sustained a high-grade left calf muscle injury that we expect will keep him out for approximately six weeks,” he said.

That would likely leave Marsh sidelined until at least after Christmas, meaning he would miss the Renegades’ first four KFC BBL|11 games.

Marsh smashed 312 runs at a strike rate of 126 in 12 innings at the top of the order for the Renegades during last season’s BBL.

Queensland Cricket said the 31-year-old quick returned to running as part of rehab on Monday and remains “well and truly” on track to be available for selection by the first Test.

The swing bowler, who has been a regular member of Australia’s Test squads over recent years, suffered a low-grade hamstring strain while bowling on the first day of the Shield clash.

He is still expected to be included in Australia’s Ashes squad, which is expected to be announced sometime this week, after an impressive county season in the UK that yielded 23 wickets from five matches.

WA left-arm quick Joel Paris was also injured in the Shield clash at the Gabba, with head physio Jones saying the 28-year-old sustained a moderate-grade left groin strain that is expected to keep him out for three weeks.

Wicketkeeper-batter Sam Whiteman is set to resume unrestricted batting and return to squad training early this week after suffering concussion.

“All going well he is on track to be available for WA’s round five Shield match (against) Tasmania (on November 21),” Jones said.

South Australia quick Brendan Doggett is another set for an extended stint on the sidelines and will also likely miss the start of the BBL for the Sydney Thunder after suffering a side strain.

South Australia described the injury as “not too severe” but it is expected to keep him out of the Redbacks side until next year.

NSW said veteran seamer Trent Copeland is also expected to miss Friday’s Shield match against Victoria at the SCG after suffering a left calf injury in the two side’s previous fixture at the MCG last week.

Victorian spinner Jon Holland was also subbed out of that match with concussion, but it’s not yet known if it will also keep him out of this week’s match.