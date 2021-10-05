Weber WBBL|07

Thunder sign uncapped English quick for WBBL|07

Issy Wong is considered one of English cricket's most exciting young players, now she is headed for the WBBL defending champions

Laura Jolly

5 October 2021, 06:00 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

