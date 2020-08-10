Anderson addresses retirement whispers

Champion seamer James Anderson has poured cold water on speculation he may retire after admitting having a "bad game" in England's thrilling three-wicket win over Pakistan in Manchester.

But the 154-Test veteran is adamant he is not done at the highest level, saying he wants to keep playing as long as possible which could mean another Ashes tour to Australia in 2021-22.

Anderson recorded figures of 1-97 from 28 overs at Old Trafford, the first time since August 2016 he failed to finish a Test on home soil with more than one wicket. That match four years ago was at The Oval, also against Pakistan.

A Monday morning press conference following his uncharacteristic performance fueled theories Test cricket's most successful fast bowler might be making a retirement announcement.

But Anderson dismissed that speculation like he has 590 Test batsmen over his 17-year career.

"Absolutely not," Anderson said when asked if he was considering his international future.

"It's been a frustrating week for me personally just because I've not bowled very well, felt out of rhythm and probably for the first time in 10 years I got a little bit emotional on the field, started getting frustrated, let that get to me a little bit.

"Reminded me when I first started playing when you get frustrated, a little angry and try to start bowling quicker and quicker and that obviously doesn't help on the field.

"For me it's a case of once we get down to Southampton (for the second Test), work really hard the next couple of days, try and figure out if there's any technical issues I can sort out and hope I get the nod for the next game, try and show people I've still got what it takes to play Test cricket."

Buttler and Woakes steer England to tense win

Anderson played the first Test of England's summer, against the West Indies, before he was rested for the second Test as England's selectors rotated their fully fit battery of fast bowlers.

He was brought back for the series decider in Manchester, where he picked up two wickets in the comprehensive 269-run win.

Long-time new-ball partner Stuart Broad claimed 10 wickets in the third Test against the Windies, while Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer have been top performers for England since Test cricket returned after the pandemic-enforced break.

With left-armer Sam Curran, express paceman Mark Wood and late squad addition Ollie Robinson also waiting in the wings, Anderson has plenty of competition for his spot.

QUICK SINGLE Stokes to miss Pakistan Tests for family reasons

But the right-armer says he has never counted his chickens when it comes to selection and is proud with how he has handled pressure at various stages over his record-breaking career.

"Whether that's pressure of expectation, pressure of the match situation, I feel I've dealt with that pretty well," he said.

"This week I probably didn't deal with it very well.

"That's something I need to look at, just go away and personally work at that, try and make sure if I do play in the next game, the Test after that or the winter, whenever I play next I'm ready to cope with that.

"It's about focusing on the game situation as well for me. The minute you start thinking about whispers, that can affect you so I've got to throw myself into the match situation and try and fully focus on that."

QUICK SINGLE Broad or Anderson facing the Ashes axe: Siddle

While Anderson says he is not thinking about the prospect of becoming the first fast bowler to take 600 Test wickets, he insisted the hunger of the game has not deserted him.

And if form and his body can hold up, a fifth Ashes tour of Australia is "absolutely" a possibility, but he says he must improve if he is to make it Down Under.

"I want to keep playing as long as I can," said Anderson.

"I think if I keep bowling the way I did this week the opportunity to retire will be taken out of my hands – it will be a selection issue.

"I'm still hungry to play the game and I think the frustration this week has been after one game the whispers that go around. I don't think that's really fair.

"Experiencing a win like that this week is why we play the game.

"Everyone has a bad game every now and then."