England v South Africa Tests - Men

Anderson and Broad targeting 2023 Ashes: Stokes

The England captain said the pair had their eyes on next year’s Ashes at home after a disappointing 2021-22 campaign in Australia

Reuters

8 September 2022, 04:23 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo