KFC BBL|11

Finished: Faulkner and the Hurricanes part ways

James Faulkner and the Hobart Hurricanes fail to agree terms for BBL|11, leaving the Tasmanian allrounder looking for a new club

Dave Middleton

26 August 2021, 12:00 PM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo