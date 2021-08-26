Finished: Faulkner and the Hurricanes part ways

James Faulkner's time as a Hobart Hurricane is over after the club and player were unable to reach terms for the upcoming KFC BBL season.

The relationship between the Hurricanes and the home-grown Tasmanian star soured this off-season, with the Faulkner camp understood to have been left bitterly disappointed by the initial contract extension offered by the club.

That offer was increased twice but talks broke down, with Faulkner rebuffing the club's third and final offer.

The 31-year-old is contemplating a future playing in overseas T20 leagues on the back of his successful stint in this year's Pakistan Super League.

"It's a tough thing, we were very keen to keep James on the Hurricanes' list this year, but we've played a lot of cricket without him over the past two years," Hurricanes head coach Adam Griffith told cricket.com.au.

"Jimmy's had a lot of injuries and hasn't spent a lot of time on the park but when he has, he's been really good.

"Our bowling group has done a really good job over the last three years with the locals we've been able to build up. We've obviously got Riley Meredith and Nathan Ellis who were with the Australian team, and Scott Boland was our player of the year last year and is just a seasoned campaigner.

"That's not to say Jimmy hasn't played a role in that over the last few years. But we're looking forward with the list we have and we know that it will be a list we're really happy with, and we're looking forward to starting the season."

The club has looked to move on swiftly from a falling out with one of Tasmania's favourite players, today announcing the return of Nepalese leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhanne to follow yesterday's recruitment of young Gold Coast allrounder Josh Kann.

While Kann is not seen as a direct replacement for Faulkner, the club says it is well covered for bowling allrounders given the recent recruitment of Joel Paris from Western Australia and with homegrown product Mitch Owen also in the ranks.

"Joel is a good batter as well, he made a Shield hundred last year and a 90-odd so he can bat," Griffith said.

"I see him as a bowling allrounder."

Faulkner had played just 12 of 29 games for the Hurricanes in the past two seasons as he battled injuries, particularly a chronic knee condition, that limited his impact.

But the veteran of 69 one-day internationals and 217 T20s – including 24 for Australia – has an outstanding pedigree in white-ball cricket and had a penchant for saving his best for the biggest games, most notably his player of the match performance in the 2015 ODI World Cup final as Australia lifted the trophy at the MCG.

The hero of epic run chases in one-day cricket against India away in 2013 and memorably against England at the Gabba in early 2014, Faulkner cemented his reputation as Australia's best white-ball "finisher" since Michael Bevan.

His slower-ball variations were game-changing in the limited-overs formats, making him an integral part of Australia's white-ball teams between 2012 and 2017.

Faulkner, whose father Peter also played for Tasmania, won three successive Ricky Ponting Medals as the state's best player between 2011 and 2013, culminating with a player of the match effort in Tasmania's Sheffield Shield triumph in 2012-13.

He joined the Hurricanes on a three-year deal ahead of BBL|08 after spending the first seven seasons of the competition with the Melbourne Stars.

While featuring in 13 matches in his first season with Hobart, he was fit for only five games in BBL|10.

His 25 games for the Hurricanes yielded 90 runs – as many as he hit in six games for the Lahore Qalanders at the PSL this winter – while his 36 wickets came at an economy of 8.02.

The Hurricanes still have one domestic slot open following the addition of Kann and are understood to be close to securing a top-order batsman for one of their two vacant international slots.

Hobart Hurricanes BBL|11 squad (so far): Scott Boland, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Peter Handscomb, Caleb Jewell, Josh Kann, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Joel Paris, Wil Parker, D'Arcy Short, Matthew Wade (c), Mac Wright.