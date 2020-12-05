India Tour of Australia - Men's

Pattinson soaks up lessons from Bumrah, Bolt in IPL

James Pattinson is targeting a return to Australia's limited-overs sides after picking up new tricks from Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult in an unexpected appearance at this year's IPL

AAP

5 December 2020, 08:03 PM AEST

