Pattinson to miss third Test after fall at home

Australia fast bowler James Pattinson has been sidelined from the third Vodafone Test after injuring himself in a fall at his property.

Pattinson was on approved leave following the Boxing Day Test when he fell at his home and suffered bruised ribs.

Pattinson is yet to feature in the four-Test series but would have been a near-automatic inclusion if anything were to happen to one of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood or Mitchell Starc.

With fast bowlers Michael Neser and Sean Abbott also with the squad, Pattinson will not be replaced and his fitness will be assessed before the fourth Test at the Gabba.

There is a three-day break between the third and fourth Tests, presuming the clash in Sydney runs into a fifth day.

The Australian and Indian squads will fly to Sydney today ahead of the start of the third Test on Thursday, with the series locked at 1-all.

Vodafone Test Series v India 2020-21

Australia Test squad: Tim Paine (c), Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (c) (first Test only), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj

First Test: Australia won by eight wickets

Second Test: India won by eight wickets

Third Test: January 7-11, SCG, 10.30am AEDT

Fourth Test: January 15-19, Gabba, 11am AEDT