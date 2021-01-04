Vodafone Test Series v India

Pattinson to miss third Test after fall at home

Reserve fast bowler suffers bruised ribs during a fall at home following the Boxing Day Test against India

AAP & Cricket Network

4 January 2021, 10:35 AM AEST

