Marsh Sheffield Shield 2020-21

Scorchers ace Behrendorff dreams of Shield return

Having successfully returned from radical back surgery during BBL10, Jason Behrendorff is hopeful of a Sheffield Shield comeback after a three-year absence

AAP

21 January 2021, 05:25 PM AEST

