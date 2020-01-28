KFC BBL|09

Gillespie fears Test impact from T20 focus

Growing trend of players prioritising shorter formats leaves Adelaide coach concerned for five-day game outside Australia and England

Andrew Ramsey

28 January 2020, 12:42 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo