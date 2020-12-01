KFC BBL|10

Sixers land Windies star Holder for BBL cameo

The West Indies Test captain will join the Sydney Sixers for a three-game stint in late December

Dave Middleton

1 December 2020, 11:42 AM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

