Scorchers star Roy ruled out for BBL Challenger final

The Perth Scorchers have suffered a huge blow for their KFC BBL Challenger final with Jason Roy to miss the knockout clash with the Brisbane Heat after rolling his ankle.

Roy will be under a cloud for the Final if the Scorchers win on Thursday evening in Canberra after suffering the injury to his right ankle while fielding at training during the week.

The Scorchers remain hopeful he could play in the decider with his availability to reviewed again for that clash, should they make it, which will be played on Saturday against the Sydney Sixers at the SCG.

Cameron Bancroft has been brought in as a replacement and is listed to open the batting. His six previous games this tournament have all come in the middle order.

"We're monitoring him and hopefully, if tonight goes well, we might be a chance to see him again in orange this year," Scorchers skipper Ashton Turner told Seven at the bat flip.

Fast bowler Andrew Tye, speaking to Fox Cricket, added: "Running around in the field the other day, he went to turn and just went over on his ankle.

"It's a bit of a bummer. Hopefully it's not too bad and if we make the final, he's there beside us."

Heat captain Chris Lynn elected to bowl first after an amusing bat flip in which the first two tosses saw the bat land on its side. The third flip did the trick, landing in Lynn's favour.

The Heat's decision to bowl first – which Turner said he would also have done if he had won the flip – could be influenced by the weather forecast, with rain predicted to hit Manuka Oval at some stage tonight.

Roy has been in strong form in his maiden season in orange, scoring 355 runs at 32.27 and has formed a fearsome top three with fellow imports Liam Livingstone and Colin Munro.

But Bancroft is no stranger to the spotlight, having played 10 Tests in addition to his 56 career T20s and one international T20 back in 2016.

The Heat have named an unchanged line-up.

South African great Morne Morkel has again been named as an X-factor, with the Heat favouring an innovative ploy of subbing the veteran fast bowler in at the halfway mark of the first innings.

Xavier Bartlett has been the main casualty, having been subbed out five times in the Heat's last seven games.

"He was one of our last contracted players for the Brisbane Heat (for BBL|10) but now one of our most important," Lynn said of Bartlett this week.

"I do feel for the guy when you're injected into the game for only over and then subbed (out) for someone like Morne Morkel like the last couple of games."

BBL|10 Finals Series (all matches will screen on Channel 7, Fox Cricket & Kayo)

The Eliminator: Brisbane Heat (4) beat Adelaide Strikers (5) by six wickets

The Qualifier: Sydney Sixers (1) beat Perth Scorchers (2) by nine wickets

The Knock-Out: Brisbane Heat (4) beat Sydney Thunder (3) by seven wickets

The Challenger: Perth Scorchers (2) v Brisbane Heat. Thurs Feb 4, Manuka Oval, 7:40pm AEDT

The Final: Sydney Sixers v Winner of The Challenger. Sat Feb 6, SCG, 7.40pm AEDT