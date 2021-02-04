KFC BBL|10

Scorchers star Roy ruled out for BBL Challenger final

Perth's star England opener misses crunch game after training ground mishap as Brisbane Heat win bat flip and opt to chase in Manuka Oval showdown

Louis Cameron at Manuka Oval, Canberra

4 February 2021, 07:04 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

