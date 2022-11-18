Weber WBBL|08

Ambidextrous Barsby reaping rewards of more left-arm focus

The Adelaide Strikers spinner is turning her left-arm orthodox into a genuine weapon as her ability to bowl with either arm gains traction

Laura Jolly

18 November 2022, 01:35 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo