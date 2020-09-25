Duffin pulls out of Renegades' WBBL campaign

Jess Duffin will not feature in the Melbourne Renegades’ campaign this WBBL|06 season, pulling out of the tournament following the birth of her first child in June.

The batter, who captained the club last season, had hoped to make her return to the field after she and husband Chris welcomed daughter Georgie on June 21.

However, Duffin said she had since decided against joining the Renegades in the Sydney hub – where all 59 matches will be played this season – in the best interests of the team.

"I’ve always prided myself on my preparation and there just hasn’t been that opportunity this year," Duffin said.

"The WBBL is such a high-quality competition with a lot of games in quick succession and unfortunately my body is just not ready for that at this point.

"It’ll be tough watching the team from home but I’ll have Georgie by my side so she’ll make things easier – during daylight hours at least.

"I’ll obviously be in touch with the team and offer whatever support and help I can remotely during the season.

"I wish our returning Captain Amy Satterthwaite and the team all the best – they’re such a talented group and I’m excited about what they can achieve this season."

Duffin was the club’s leading runscorer in WBBL|05, named captain of the official Team of the Tournament for her 544 runs including five half-centuries.

While her presence in the middle-order will be missed, the Renegades will be consoled by the return of another new mother – New Zealand batter Amy Satterthwaite, who also resumes the Renegades captaincy after missing out last season while on maternity leave.

Satterthwaite, who welcomed her first daughter, Grace, with wife and fellow Renegade Lea Tahuhu in January, is set to make her cricket return tomorrow when the White Ferns meet Australia in the first T20I at Allan Border Field.

Renegades coach Lachlan Stevens said the club supported Duffin’s decision.

"Knowing Jess’ character and competitive spirit we knew she was going to give herself every chance to play," Stevens said.

"In the end she’s made a very selfless call, we’ll continue to support her and we look forward to having Jess back on the park next season."

The Renegades' Melbourne-based players and staff will travel to Sydney next weekend to begin two weeks of hotel quarantine before being joined by the remainder of the competition in the Sydney Olympic Park Village.

A replacement player for Duffin will be announced in due course.

The season will begin on October 25 with the Renegades to kick off the action with a derby against the Stars at North Sydney Oval.