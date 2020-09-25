Rebel WBBL|06

Duffin pulls out of Renegades' WBBL campaign

Jess Duffin to miss WBBL|06 after giving birth to her first daughter in June

Laura Jolly

25 September 2020, 02:26 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo