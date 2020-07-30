Heat lock in new captain for WBBL title defence

Australia star Jess Jonassen signs on for three more seasons as she prepares to lead Brisbane's three-peat bid

Laura Jolly

30 July 2020, 07:30 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

