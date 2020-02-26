South Africa v Australia ODI - Men's

Jhye to remain in SA, squad for NZ ODIs announced

Richardson, originally only in T20 squad, to stay on in South Africa as Australia name unchanged ODI squad to face Kiwis next month

Martin Smith in Cape Town

26 February 2020, 02:01 PM AEST

@martinsmith9994

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo