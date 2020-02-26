Jhye to remain in SA, squad for NZ ODIs announced

Jhye Richardson could make his first international appearance in 11 months this week, but the paceman has missed selection in Australia's one-day squad for the upcoming home series against New Zealand.

Richardson was added to Australia's ODI squad for their Qantas Tour of South Africa, with the first match to be played in Paarl on Saturday, but did not make the cut for the ensuing Gillette 50-over campaign against the Kiwis in Australia between March 13-20 in Sydney and Hobart.

Australia have confirmed the original 14-player ODI squad for the SA tour, not including Richardson, will be retained for the three home ODIs against New Zealand next month.

The 23-year-old was one of five fast bowlers picked in Australia's squad for the T20 leg of the three-week tour but has been overlooked for the first two games of the campaign.

With the series to be decided in Cape Town early on Thursday morning AEDT, Australia are tipped to pick a full-strength side, meaning Richardson will likely miss out again.

But the Western Australian could instead play a part in the three one-day matches to come, with Josh Hazlewood already confirmed as an addition to the ODI group.

Australia ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Jhye Richardson (SA series only), Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

"Jhye is performing exceptionally well, as we saw throughout the Big Bash," said selection chief Trevor Hohns. "He has slotted back into the T20 squad in South Africa and is pushing for a place in that side.

"We are very fortunate to have such a deep pool of fast bowlers. Jhye has earnt his place after the hard work he has done to get back into his best form after serious injury.

"Keeping him in South Africa with the one-day squad gives us another exceptional fast bowler who is ready to go."

Sydney Sixers quick Sean Abbott, who sat on the sidelines with Richardson for the T20s against the Proteas, will return home this week as planned.

Richardson burst onto the international scene last season but his dreams of playing in the World Cup and Ashes were ruined when he suffered a serious right shoulder injury last March.

He returned to action at domestic level at the start of the summer, but he's still unable to throw at full capacity with his favoured right arm.

Speaking to cricket.com.au last October, Richardson conceded there were times during a frustrating off-season when he feared he would never fully regain his trademark pace.

"When you're going through rehab, you have moments when you're never really sure if you're going to get back to where you were," he said.

"The rehab process … was probably as smooth as it could have gone. I didn't necessarily take backward steps, there were a few plateaus along the way, which is pretty normal.

"There were periods of two to three weeks where nothing was getting better. It was still really sore, and I was off half my run, just trying to get faster and better and stronger. And nothing was really happening.

"There were a few moments where … you don't know what's next. You hit this level where you haven't gone up, you haven't gone down, and it's really frustrating because you're doing all the work but nothing's happening."

With five fast bowlers in the ODI squad to face the Proteas, including the refreshed Richardson and Hazlewood, the likes of Starc, Cummins and Kane Richardson may be rested for the one-day games in Paarl, Bloemfontein and Potchefstroom.

Australia's Qantas Tour of South Africa 2020

Australia T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitch Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Australia ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

First T20: Australia won by 107 runs

Second T20: South Africa won by 12 runs

Third T20: February 26 at Cape Town. 3am AEDT (Feb 27), Fox Cricket & Kayo

First ODI: February 29 at Paarl (D/N). 10pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo

Second ODI: March 4 at Bloemfontein (D/N). 10pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo

Third ODI: March 7 at Potchefstroom. 7pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo