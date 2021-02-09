Richardson throws everything into Australia return

Every wicket: Richardson tops BBL|10 wicket-taking charts

Jhye Richardson concedes it might be another 15 months or more before he can throw at full strength again following the second bout of surgery on his shoulder last year, but he enters this month's T20 series against New Zealand high on confidence after a stellar KFC BBL campaign.

When Richardson takes the new ball, as expected, in Australia's opening T20 against the Black Caps later this month, it will be just a tick more than 700 days since he first dislocated his right shoulder diving in the outfield in an ODI against Pakistan, which ruined his dream of playing in the World Cup.

Despite being unable to throw at full strength from the boundary following the injury, his 'bowling' in of balls fielded in the deep has become a regular sight at Perth Scorchers games, and he even secured a run out in a game in Adelaide two seasons ago.

Richardson bowls Weatherald... from the square-leg boundary!

Not only has Richardson had to adjust how he throws the ball, he's also developed a new slower ball after the injury forced him to shelve his original method of changing his pace.

"The only ball I've lost, which I haven't really tried again, is the back-of-the-hand slower ball,” he says. “Which I actually haven't felt I've needed as much as I thought in the past.

"I don't want to give away too much but I'm now bowling a slower ball I didn't have previously to shoulder surgery. It comes out the hand a bit slower, inswinger, dips a little bit.

"It's similar to what Kane Richardson used, his lock-wrist ball, hold it deep in your hand and let it float out a little bit, which he's had a lot of success with.

"A couple of balls I didn't use as much pre-surgery, so that's another positive that’s come out of it."

pic.twitter.com/GoHtu9ifEX Jhye Richardson bowling it in from the boundary is one of our favourite fielding quirks #BBL10 January 26, 2021

Richardson, who had surgery in the initial aftermath of the injury, went back under the knife last April for a second, more significant surgery to restabilise the joint, and says he’s had to 're-learn' how to throw again.

"I went so long without throwing properly, even before (the second) surgery as well, I kind of almost forgot what I was doing before because it feels so different now coming back from a big surgery," Richardson said from his hotel quarantine in New Zealand.

"It feels so different to what it was before and I almost forget how strong or accurately I could throw before.

"So it is a little bit of a learning process as much as it is trying to get some power back as well.

"Having spoken to a few guys who've had dominant shoulder surgery about how long theirs took to come back, such as Mitch Marsh, his took around two years to come back and feel comfortable.

"For where my shoulder is at, how soon it is (since surgery), I'm actually pretty happy with where it is.

"I can still throw a little bit and it's still improving every day, which is part of the process. Whilst it's not there just yet, it's still improving, which is the main thing."

March 2019: Richardson suffers shoulder injury

The other area of concern is diving in the field given run-saving is so crucial in T20 cricket. Richardson says the adjustment there is more mental than physical, given that was how the initial injury occurred.

"From a strength and structural point of view, I'm sure my shoulder would be able to take it (the force of diving on the ground)," he said.

"I do have to check myself a little bit. Having gone through what I did diving in the field, it's probably more important for me to keep my shoulder in one piece now.

"I'm sure there will be a time where diving in the field is not going to be a problem. But again, it's a learning thing, it's rewiring my brain to be comfortable with that."

Richardson is one of the 42 Australians who registered for this year's Indian Premier League auction, to be held next Thursday when the Australians are still in hotel quarantine.

The 24-year-old is well placed to earn a maiden IPL deal given his form in the Big Bash, but while many other players have spoken about the improvements in their T20 game derived from time at the IPL, it means Richardson will forsake a role in Western Australia's push to end their 21-year Marsh Sheffield Shield drought.

"I have confidence in myself to be able to play red-ball cricket," he insisted, citing his shoulder's ability to come through back-to-back BBL games with no issues, although conceding he was only bowling four overs a game.

With the Australians not due to be released from their hotel quarantine until the day of their first T20 against the Black Caps on February 22, Richardson is keen to ramp up his bowling loads during the team's training sessions, which are permitted under the rules imposed by the New Zealand government.

"I'm pretty itchy to get out and have a bowl," he said.

"I didn't bowl as much as I would have liked in practices during the BBL … with a lot of games strung together, I took the recovery route a bit more than practice so I'm very keen to get out and have a bowl again."

Qantas T20I tour of New Zealand 2021

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, D'Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.

New Zealand squad: TBC

1st T20: February 22, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, 5pm AEDT

2nd T20: February 25, University of Otago Oval, Dunedin, 12noon AEDT

3rd T20: March 03, Sky Stadium, Wellington, 5pm AEDT

4th T20: March 05, Eden Park, Auckland, 5pm AEDT

5th T20: March 07, Bay Oval, Tauranga, 12noon AEDT

All matches will be shown live in Australia on Fox Cricket and Kayo