England v Pakistan Tests - Men's

Anderson becomes first quick to 600 Test wickets

Rain and bad light can't stop the master swing bowler from shining in Southampton as drawn third Test hands England a 1-0 series win

Sam Ferris

26 August 2020, 06:24 AM AEST

@samuelfez

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo