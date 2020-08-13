'Don't write him off': Anderson confirmed for second Test

The second Test between England and Pakistan will be live streamed in Australia on cricket.com.au and the CA Live app by signing up for a free Cricket ID. The match will also be broadcast on Foxtel and Kayo Sports

Jimmy Anderson will get an immediate chance to bounce back from his disappointing showing in the first Test against Pakistan, with the veteran the only seamer named as a confirmed starter for the second Test of the series starting tonight (8pm AEST).

Skipper Joe Root is yet to reveal his final XI for the match in Southampton, but confirmed that Anderson will play as he looks for the 10 wickets he needs to reach the milestone of 600 in his career.

Anderson finished with match figures of 1-97 at Old Trafford last week, his lowest return in his past 17 home Tests (not including the first Ashes Test last year, when he was injured after just four overs).

Over the course of the summer, he has taken six wickets in three Tests at an average of 41.16.

The veteran of 154 Tests quashed retirement rumours this week and Root, as he confirmed Anderson will play in Southampton, backed the 38-year-old to respond.

"It would be very silly for us to write someone like Jimmy off," Root said ahead of the second Test, which can be live streamed in Australia on cricket.com.au and the CA Live app.

"To question Jimmy's ability and his record - do that at your own peril.

"There's a reason he's got so many wickets over such a long period of time: it's because he's a consistent performer. I don't think it'll be long until he's back in the wickets big time."

There are seven pace options available in England’s 14-man squad, but Root didn't confirm which bowlers would partner Anderson in the attack this week.

Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes are expected to play after their hot recent form, with the decision likely to come down to one of Jofra Archer or Mark Wood.

Left-armer Sam Curran and the uncapped Ollie Robinson are also in the squad.

Anderson conceded this week that with such depth of fast-bowling talent available, he needed to return to his best quickly in order to hold his spot in the side.

"If I keep bowling the way I did this week, the opportunity to retire will be taken out of my hands - it will be a selection issue," he said.

England will make at least one change from the first Test; with Ben Stokes unavailable for family reasons, Zak Crawley looks set to return at No.3, meaning Root will bat in his favoured No.4 position.

Pakistan are also expected to keep team changes to a minimum after they dominated the early stages of the first Test before suffering a three-wicket defeat.

Batsman Fawad Alam could come into the side in place of leg-spinning allrounder Shadab Khan, who bowled just 11.3 overs at Old Trafford, as Pakistan look to strengthen their batting.

Bowling coach Waqar Younis said he was unconcerned by the workload his three quicks carried in Manchester, indicating that Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi will all play again in Southampton.

"I don't think (workloads) are an issue with the team at the moment," he said.

"Yes it is very hot here right now, but looking at the temperatures it is going to cool down over the next few days.

"I'm sure these guys are still capable and have plenty of gas left in the tank to tackle this Test match. After that we’ll see how it goes."

England XI (possible): Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer/Mark Wood, Jimmy Anderson

Pakistan XI (possible): Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (c), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan/Fawad Alam, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah

