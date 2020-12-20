Burns cleared for MCG but Pucovski, Warner still in doubt

Adelaide amazes again: India crash as Aussies take 1-0 lead

Joe Burns has been cleared of serious damage to his arm, while concussed young gun Will Pucovski appears unlikely of making a Boxing Day Test debut.

Burns copped a nasty blow to the elbow on Saturday, when his unbeaten 51 helped Australia complete an eight-wicket win over India at Adelaide Oval.

The opener was clearly bothered after being struck by the Jasprit Bumrah delivery but batted on, finding form as he outscored India's entire second innings in the lopsided day-night opener to the Vodafone Test Series.

There were fears Burns, who was sent for scans, could join Australia's extensive injury list.

Another arm blow, this time it was Joe Burns before the break in play #AUSvIND December 19, 2020

But the Queenslander has been cleared of a broken arm and is set to open at the MCG, where the hosts will pursue a 2-0 series lead in the four-Test series.

The identity of Burns' opening partner remains up in the air.

David Warner, who rushed to Melbourne on Saturday amid growing concerns about Sydney's COVID-19 cluster, will be racing the clock as he recovers from a groin strain.

Pucovski, who suffered a concussion when struck on the helmet while batting for Australia A against India during a recent tour game, has not yet been officially ruled out of the second Test.

But Australia are adopting an understandably conservative approach as the Victorian recovers from his ninth concussion.

Matthew Wade served as Australia's makeshift opener in Adelaide, sharing a 70-run stand with Burns in the final innings of the pink-ball Test before he fell to a bizarre dismissal as a shot rebounded off the short-leg fielder for wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha to gather and flick between his legs to catch Wade out of his ground.

Australia captain Tim Paine, who like head coach Justin Langer had publicly backed Burns prior to the day-night Test, was thrilled to see the Queenslander bounce back to form.

"Burnsy is a really important part of our team and all cricketers know how hard it is when you're going through a run like that," Paine said.

"To come out in Test match cricket and try and find your way out of it – it's a very, very difficult place to be.

"It will do his confidence the world of good."

Vodafone Test Series v India 2020-21

Australia Test squad: Tim Paine (c), Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (c) (first Test only), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj

First Test: Australia won by eight wickets

Second Test: December 26-30, MCG, 10.30am AEDT

Third Test: January 7-11, SCG, 10.30am AEDT

Fourth Test: January 15-19, Gabba, 11am AEDT