Vodafone Test Series v India

Burns cleared for MCG but Pucovski, Warner still in doubt

Australia look closer to taking an unchanged opening combination into the Boxing Day Test with Joe Burns cleared of any serious injury to his arm while fellow openers remain on ice

Cricket Network

20 December 2020, 05:18 PM AEST

