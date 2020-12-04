India Tour of Australia - Men's

New Test pair have fortnight to find openers' 'chemistry'

Joe Burns says this week's Australia A clash will be invaluable if he and Will Pucovski are to open the batting in the first Test

Andrew Ramsey

4 December 2020, 01:13 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo