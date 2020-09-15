Archer dismisses Ashes factor in Warner dominance

Speedster Jofra Archer says his recent hold over Australian opener David Warner will have no bearing on England's Ashes tour in 2021-22.

Archer has dismissed Warner in all four innings the left-hander has played on Australia's white-ball tour of England, three times for a single-figure score.

The right-armer has now dismissed Australia's star opener seven times in 10 international matches, including three in last year's Ashes series.

But Archer downplayed any suggestion that he has the measure of the left-hander ahead of the resumption of cricket's oldest Test rivalry in 15 months' time.

"White ball is a totally different game to Test cricket," he said.

"It's going to be a red Kookaburra (ball) instead of a red Dukes, so it's a whole different challenge.

"I don't think he'll be worried too much and I'm not getting too excited either.

"I'll deal with that when we get there – if I get there."

Stuart Broad's dominance over Warner in the Ashes last year was one of the major talking points of that series, with the veteran getting his man seven times to go with Archer's three dismissals.

With Broad long absent from England's white-ball set-up, Archer has played the role of Warner's nemesis on this short limited-overs tour and will have a chance to remove him for a fifth time in as many innings in the series-deciding ODI on Wednesday (10pm AEST).

The Aussie opener's two dismissals to Archer in the ODI series so far were from almost unplayable deliveries; one moving late past the bat to hit off stump, the other a rearing short ball that caught the edge through to the wicketkeeper.

He also posted 58 in the opening T20 before he backed away from an Archer delivery, with the ball unfortunately ricocheting off his pad and onto his stumps.

Given the trend of this series, a potential Test battle in Australia between Warner and Archer shapes as an intriguing one. Despite his recent struggles in England, Warner averages almost 66 in Tests on home soil, while Archer has taken just eight wickets at 47 in three Tests abroad so far in his career, including a series analysis of 2-209 in New Zealand last November.

After this series, the pair are set to face off again several times before the Ashes are due to start late next year, in the Indian Premier League (which starts later this month and possibly again in April and May next year) and then the 2021 T20 World Cup in India that is scheduled to be held just before the Ashes.

Archer is yet to play international cricket in Australia and has ruled a line through himself returning to the KFC BBL this summer.

Having burst onto the scene with the Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash, Archer said his commitments with England this Australian summer as well as a taxing 2020 schedule that has seen players confined to bio-secure hubs has left him craving some time away from the game.

"I'll be honest with you, I don't know if I have much more bubbles left in me for the rest of the year," he said. "I haven't seen my family, really, since February.

"The IPL is going to be most of October, November, we're going to South Africa hopefully as well. That only leaves me with a few weeks in December for the rest of the year.

"I love my Hobart family, but I think I need to spend some time with my real family as well.

"When the year turns, we're going to be back in the bubble in the UAE and then India. Family time is really important, especially when you actually cannot see them physically. So any time off I'm going to spend with them."

Jofra Archer v David Warner

(all international cricket)

Innings: 11

Balls: 76

Runs: 57

Wickets: 7

Average: 8.14

2020 Tour of England

Australia's T20 and ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

England T20I squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood. Reserves: Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood

England ODI squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood. Reserves: Joe Denly, Saqib Mahmood

First T20: England won by two runs

Second T20: England won by six wickets with seven balls to spare

Third T20: Australia won by five wickets with three balls to spare

First ODI: Australia won by 19 runs

Second ODI: England won by 24 runs

September 16: 3rd ODI, Old Trafford, 10pm AEST