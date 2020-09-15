England v Australia ODIs - Men's

Archer dismisses Ashes factor in Warner dominance

Despite dismissing Australia's opener seven times in 10 games, England's speedster says a Test battle in Australia will be 'totally different'

Martin Smith

15 September 2020, 09:16 AM AEST

@martinsmith9994

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo