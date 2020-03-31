World Cup hero saving lives during COVID-19 pandemic

He bowled the final over of the 2007 T20 World Cup final. Now Joginder Sharma is policing the streets as India attempts to combat coronavirus

AFP

31 March 2020, 03:09 PM AEST

