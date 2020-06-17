England v West Indies Tests - Men's

Where is the gloves? Bairstow eyes Test return

Englishman aiming to win his Test spot back as a wicketkeeper rather than a specialist batsman for series against West Indies

AFP

17 June 2020, 06:32 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo