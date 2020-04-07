Two England teams could play at same time: Buttler

England could field two different teams on the same day at separate venues if the COVID-19 pandemic leads to a compressed home season, wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler says.

England have suspended all professional cricket until at least May 28 due to the global health crisis, which also looms over their home series against West Indies, Pakistan, Australia and Ireland later in the year.

In an effort to squeeze as much cricket as possible into a shortened season, the prospect of England playing a Test match and a T20 on the same day at different venues has been floated as a possibility worth exploring.

"I think I saw (limited-overs captain) Eoin Morgan say everything has to be looked at as a possibility," Buttler, 29, told British media.

"If it was logistically possible, I think you would get people wanting to watch.

"Is it an option? Could you put two games on the same day? Potentially you could, in different areas.

"It's right that it is being considered."

Asked which format he would pick if different formats were played concurrently, Buttler said, "I don't know, whichever one I got selected to play in."

In 2014 and 2017, Australia’s men’s team played a home T20 International at the same time as their leading players were abroad on Test duty.

Buttler also saw some merit in the idea of playing in stadiums without fans present.

"We haven't watched any sport for a long time, and we know how big an impact TV revenue has on the game and how vital that is,” he said.

"I know it would be very strange playing competitive sport without a crowd ... but it would be nice for people who have been in isolation or lockdown for a long time to be able to see their heroes and role models back on the TV."

Last week, England and Wales Cricket Board chief executive Tom Harrison said touring international sides were being "very flexible, innovative and massively understanding", with World Cup winning captain Morgan indicating his teammates would adopt a similar approach.

"Certainly from a players' point of view, we want to do as much as we can to try and keep things going," Morgan said.

"If there's an opportunity to play as much cricket as we can, I'd like to think every player would be behind it. I certainly am.

"But obviously times are still uncertain at the moment ... Realistically we can't think about playing, when our first game will be, or how many we will play until the situation is downgraded from a pandemic."

Australia are scheduled to play England in a T20 and one-day series, starting July 4.