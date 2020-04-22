Hazlewood not opposed to Indian Test hub in Adelaide

The potential for international cricket to be played at a single Australian venue this summer has been described as a "last resort" but remains one of many options on the table to ensure this summer's Test Series against India goes ahead.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause uncertainty about when cricket can resume, with a strong appetite to ensure the world's top two Test teams can play this summer's highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Series.

It has been reported the Test series is worth about $300 million in broadcast revenue to Cricket Australia (CA), although the series may yet be played without fans present in the stadium.

With uncertainty on when international travel will resume and the prospect of quarantine measures for anybody arriving in Australia set to continue for some time, CA are scenario planning a range of options.

And the South Australian Cricket Association (SACA) has put forward its Test venue as a potential solution to the logistical challenge.

CA CEO ponders 'creative' solutions during pandemic

Virat Kohli's team could potentially fly into South Australia then head straight to Adelaide Oval, where a 138-room boutique hotel is being constructed into the eastern facade of the stadium, and is set to be completed in September.

India could stay and train at the Test venue while seeing out quarantine requirements, while the entire series could be held there if interstate travel remains difficult.

CA chief executive Kevin Roberts on Tuesday said the organisation was looking to develop a "biosecurity" plan to host India and that "at this point we are not ruling anything out".

QUICK SINGLE Kohli cried all night after early rejection

"Along with the BCCI and Indian players, we want to stage a Test series to inspire the world, whether there are people in the stands or not," Roberts told reporters on a conference call.

"We are fortunate to have a bit of time for all scenarios to be considered."

Hazlewood argued such an arrangement should be a "last resort" but if it had to happen, Adelaide Oval would be the best option.

"The bowlers and batters would probably be happy with that, it's probably been the best cricket wicket the last four or five years," the paceman said.

"It gives a bit to both batting and bowling, I wouldn't mind it.

"It's not ideal though. We want to get around to all parts of Australia and challenge ourselves on all those different wickets."

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) are reportedly contemplating a similar scenario, with hotels attached to three international venues: Manchester's Old Trafford, the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, and Headingley in Leeds.

The on-site Headingley hotel has just 36 bedrooms, making hosting players, support staff and match officials from two teams difficult.

Hazlewood has been keeping busy during the cricket shutdown through a combination of golf, gaming and gardening in addition to fitness work.

The 29-year-old, who was set to play in the now postponed Indian Premier League, suggested he may struggle to crack a spot in Australia's XI for the Twenty20 World Cup should that tournament go ahead in October.

"I'm out of the team at the moment and if we don't play another game before the World Cup it's going to be tough to get into," Hazlewood said.

"If an opportunity opens up, through injury or whatever, I'd take that.

"The IPL was going to be a good opportunity for me in T20 cricket, to hopefully do well for Chennai and put my name forward for that World Cup."