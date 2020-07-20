Training key as Aussies adjust to shifting schedule

Hazlewood views most obstacles in COVID climate as surmountable but consistent bowling loads appears a non-negotiable for Blues quick

Adam Burnett

20 July 2020, 06:44 PM AEST

@AdamBurnett09

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo