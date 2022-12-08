Hazlewood injury forces Aussies into late change

Smith captains in place of Cummins as Boland gets pink ball chance

Michael Neser has joined Scott Boland in being recalled for the second NRMA Insurance Test in Adelaide after Josh Hazlewood was a late scratching for the day-night clash with West Indies.

With captain Pat Cummins already ruled out with a quad complaint, Hazlewood will also sit out the contest due to "general soreness" as Cummins' fill-in as captain, Steve Smith, won the toss and opted to bat first.

Neser was marking out his run-up out before play on Thursday afternoon, with a team spokesperson confirming Hazlewood would miss after sending down 43 overs during the Perth Test.

Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitch Starc, Michael Neser, Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon

West Indies XI: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Shamarh Brooks, Jermaine Blackwood, Devon Thomas, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva, Roston Chase, Alzarri joseph, Anderson Phillip, Marquino Mindley

It is a remarkably similar situation to the one Australia found themselves before last year's Adelaide Test against England, when both Cummins (COVID-19 close contact) and Hazlewood (injury) also missed to see two new bowlers brought in as well as Smith taking the captaincy reins.

Neser made his debut in that Test, and has not played for Australia since, while Jhye Richardson was also brought in.

With only Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon remaining from the Perth Test here, Australia have once again turned over half their frontline bowlers.

The fact they knocked England over on the final day of last year's Adelaide Test may have again emboldened the hosts to back their bowling depth.

Sleepless Smith happy to fill captaincy vacancy

The Windies have had a litany of fitness concerns of their own to deal with and have been forced into making four changes from the side was initially picked for the Perth Test, which lost by 164 runs.

Fast bowlers Jayden Seales, Kemar Roach, batter Nkrumah Bonner as well as allrounder Kyle Mayers have all been ruled out with injury.

In come fast bowlers Anderson Phillip and Marquino Mindley, plus top-order pair Sharmarh Brooks (who played as Bonner's concussion substitute in Perth) and Devon Thomas.

Both Marquino Mindley & Devon Thomas receive their Test caps from former West Indies captain, Carl Hooper @CarlHooper Congratulations boys!👏🏿#AUSvWI #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/tQEJKyxqKX — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) December 8, 2022

With back-up allrounder Raymond Reifer also injured, the visitors' personnel issues have become so dire that they have been forced to fly in an emergency substitute fielder from Melbourne.

Omar Phillips, the 36-year-old from Barbados who played two Tests way back in 2009 but now plies his trade as a player-coach for Melbourne club side Strathmore, has been brought in to run the drinks and act as a sub if required.

Thomas and Mindley will both make their debut, the latter despite having only arrived in the country on Tuesday following a marathon series of flights from the Caribbean.

"It is going to be very difficult for him," coach Phil Simmons said on Wednesday.

"If it was say a Roach, who has played 50 Test matches (then fine). But someone who is making his debut, that is going to be very difficult.

"But that's what he has been brought for. And me as a person who has played Test cricket, I know I would be jumping at the opportunity to get my first Test cap."

QUICK SINGLE Warner withdraws from leadership review

Smith's call to bat will see opener David Warner thrown immediately into the action following his bombshell statement issued last night that saw him pull out of an indepdent review process that could have seen his lifetime leadership ban overturned.

Men's NRMA Insurance Test Series v West Indies

First Test: Australia won by 164 runs

Dec 8-12: Second Test, Adelaide Oval, 3pm AEDT (day-night)

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Michael Neser, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner

West Indies squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Marquino Mindley, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Devon Thomas

Buy #AUSvWI Test tickets here