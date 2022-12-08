Australia v West Indies Tests - Men

Hazlewood injury forces Aussies into late change

Michael Neser will play in Adelaide with Josh Halzewood ruled out, as stand-in captain Steve Smith wins the toss and opts to bat first in Adelaide

Louis Cameron at Adelaide Oval

8 December 2022, 02:30 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

