ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Wade to keep but red-hot Inglis has grabbed his chance

National Selector George Bailey says the form of Josh Inglis was too much to ignore, especially with his ability to bat anywhere in the order

Louis Cameron

19 August 2021, 03:57 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

